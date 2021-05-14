Be More Chill returns to London for a 10-week run!

Be More Chill is coming to the West End this summer!

West End Be More Chill strictly limited season!

Tickets for Be More Chill are expected to be in high demand for its first-ever West End run. The popular musical will open this summer at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre on 30 June and will run until 5 September. Be More Chill West End tickets will be on sale later today!

What is Be More Chill about?

Be More Chill tells the story of American high school junior’s Jeremy and Michael who just don’t fit in! The Broadway musical follows Jeremy as he signs up for the school play as a means to see his crush, theatre enthusiast Christine. They’re the odd ones out at school and Jeremy’s life is made that bit more difficult by popular boy Rich who makes it a habit to harass and bully him. However, Rich has a secret to his popularity which he shares with Jeremy when he tells him to buy a SQUIP pill (Super Quantum Unit Intel Processor). Jeremy takes the SQUIP and soon all he has to do to be more chill is to follow the instructions of the voice of the supercomputer that’s now inside his head. Will Jeremy be able to get the girl of his dreams? Or will his system overload?

Be More Chill West End cast

It has been confirmed that returning to Be More Chill are Blake Patrick Anderson (Michael Mell), Miracle Chance (Christine Canigula), Stewart Clarke (The Squip), Eloise Davies (Brooke Lohst), Scott Folan (Jeremy Heere), Christopher Fry (Mr Heere, Mr Reyes and others), James Hameed (Rich Goranski), Gabriel Hinchliffe (Ensemble), Eve Norris (Ensemble), Millie O'Connell (Chloe Valentine), Miles Paloma (Jake Dillinger).

Be More Chill creative team

The musical is directed by Stephen Brackett and has a book by Joe Tracz. Be More Chill has a Tony Nominated score by Joe Iconis. There is choreography by Chase Brock, costume design by Bobby Frederick Tilley, lighting design by Tyler Micoleau, set design by Beowulf Borritt, projection design by Alex Basco Koch and sound design by Tyan Rumery. The musical features orchestrations and musical supervision by Charlie Rosen and musical vocal arrangements by Emily Marshall.

Be More Chill West End tickets are now booking!

This isn’t the time to be more chill, be quick and book your tickets for Be More Chill at the Shaftesbury Theatre now! The fan-favourite musical will be in the West End for a strictly limited run and tickets are set to sell fast so secure your seats early.