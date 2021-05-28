Blithe Spirit starring Jennifer Saunders to reopen this September May 28, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Jennifer Saunders charmed critics and audiences alike with her delightful performance as Madame Arcati when the production opened in Theatre Royal Bath, 2019. The play had barely started in the West End but was halted by the Lockdowns and closure of theatres. Thankfully, it isn’t the end, Saunders will return with the production in the West End this autumn! Tickets for Blithe Spirit go on sale at midday (28 May 2021) for the limited run at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre, which begins 16 September and runs to 6 November 2021.

Jennifer Saunders to return to the West End in Blithe Spirit | © Nobby Clark

What is Blithe Spirit about?

Novelist Charles Condomine and his second wife Ruth are literally haunted by a past relationship when an eccentric medium – Madame Arcati - inadvertently conjures up the ghost of his first wife, Elvira, at a séance. When she appears, visible only to Charles, and determined to sabotage his current marriage, life – and the afterlife – get complicated.

Blithe Spirit West End cast

Jennifer Saunders has been confirmed to reprise her role as Madame Arcati. Saunders is one of the UK’s most renowned comic actresses. She is most popularly known for British sketch show French and Saunders; for which she and Dawn French were awarded a BAFTA fellowship in 2009. Saunders is also well known for the hit comedy series and film, Absolutely Fabulous, which she wrote and starred in. Her other credits include Coraline, Shrek 2, Minions and Sing.

Joining Saunders in Lisa Dillon as Ruth. Dillon is most popularly known for playing Mary Smith in BBC1’s Cranford. Also returning to the cast is Geoffrey Streatfield as Charles. Streatfield’s credits include Spooks, The Thick of It, Traitors and the Histories Cycle at the RSC.

Blithe Spirit creative team

Richard Eyre returns to direct Blithe Spirit. Eyre, director of the National Theatre for ten years, is the winner of five Olivier Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award. The production will feature design by Anthony Ward, who’s numerous productions include Tony Award-winning Mary Stuart and Oliver Award-winning Oklahoma.

London Blithe Spirit tickets go on sale for its limited run at the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre season at 12PM on 28 May. The 7-week run