Broken Wings musical announces initial casting Nov 18, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The new musical adaptation of Broken Wings by Nadim Naaman and Dana Al Fardan is set to open at London’s Charing Cross Theatre for its first full staging, following multiple productions of the musical in concert form. Kahlil Gibran’s story will be brought to life at the London venue from 21 January. The initial cast for the musical production has just been announced with full casting yet to follow. Tickets for Broken Wings in London are on sale now and booking until 5 March 2022.

Broken Wings London 2022 initial cast

The new musical adaptation of Broken Wings will feature Yasmeen Audi as Layla Bawab/Ensemble, Haroun Al Jeddal as Mansour Bey Galib, Lucca Chadwick-Patel as Young Kahlil Gibran, Soophia Foroughi as Mother, Alex Kais as Ensemble, Nadim Naaman as Kahlil Gibran, Ayesha Patel as Dima Bawab and Noah Sinigaglia as Selma Karamy.

Full casting will be announced soon.

Broken Wings creative team

The production will be directed by Bronagh Lagan, with Erika Gundesen as musical director, Riwa Saab as assistant director and Jane Deitch as casting director. There will be choreography by Philip Michael Thomas, orchestrations by Joe Davidson, set and costume design by Gregor Donnelly, lighting design by Nic Farman and sound design by Andrew Johnson.

About Broken Wings

Broken Wings begins in New York City in 1923 and through the powers of exquisite poetry and enchanting music, an elderly Gibran narrates the tale. The audience is transported back two decades and across continents, to Beirut at the turn of the century. Gibran meets Selma and their connection is instant, and their love affair is fated. However, it isn’t long before the pair face obstacles that shake the fragile foundation of their recently kindled relationship. Will their love win out or will their dream of a life together be torn apart?

The musical is performed in-the-round, taking us on an unmissable musical voyage, exploring issues of gender equality, immigration, the freedom to love who we love, and what ‘home’ really means to us. The themes remain ever relevant today, over a century later.

The first full staging of this anticipated new musical adaptation is coming to London for a limited season at Charing Cross Theatre.