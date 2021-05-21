Cabaret comes to the West End starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley May 21, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It has been confirmed that Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley will star in Cabaret coming to the West End later this year. The production is set to open in a new venue by the name Kit Kat Club in the heart of London. Tickets for Cabaret are expected to go on sale shortly for the production which is to open in November 2021. Keep an eye on our news page for further theatre news and features.

Multi-award-winner Eddie Redmayne played the role of Emcee at the Edinburgh Fringe 2001 and is set to reprise the role in the West End later this year. Redmayne is popularly known for his work in film which includes the likes of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, The Theory of Everything and Les Misérables (film). His theatre credits include Red (both West End and Broadway) and Richard II (Donmar Warehouse).

Joining Redmayne in Cabaret in the West End is Jessie Buckley who rose to fame since her appearance on BBC’s I’d Do Anything in 2008. Buckley will play the role of Sally Bowles in the production. The BAFTA-nominated actress has television credits in Wild Rose (which earned her the nomination), Chernobyl and Fargo. Her film roles include Queen Victoria in Dolittle which saw Robert Downey Jr lead a star cast and Rosalyn Wilder in Judy which starred Renée Zellweger in the title role.

Further casting is yet to be announced.

Cabaret 2021 West End creative team

Cabaret will be directed by Rebecca Frecknall and feature design by Tom Scutt. The production will have choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

Director Rebecca Frecknall on Cabaret

Frecknall said: “It's such a privilege to have the opportunity to direct Cabaret, a show that has always been dear to my heart.” “It's thrilling to be able to approach this classic and important musical at a time when its themes and atmosphere feel so contemporary and resonant. “I'm in awe of my incredible creative team who have come together to create a bold new production as well as a new Kit Kat Club, a bespoke home where we can truly embrace and unlock the world of Cabaret for a new audience.”

Tickets for Cabaret London will go on sale soon!

West End Cabaret tickets will be available to book in due course. The production will play at London’s new venue the Kit Kat Club which will have a capacity of 550.

