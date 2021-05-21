Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Cabaret comes to the West End starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    It has been confirmed that Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley will star in Cabaret coming to the West End later this year. The production is set to open in a new venue by the name Kit Kat Club in the heart of London. Tickets for Cabaret are expected to go on sale shortly for the production which is to open in November 2021. Keep an eye on our news page for further theatre news and features.

    Cabaret comes to the West End starring Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley
    Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley to star in Cabaret in the West End

    Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley to star in Cabaret

    Multi-award-winner Eddie Redmayne played the role of Emcee at the Edinburgh Fringe 2001 and is set to reprise the role in the West End later this year. Redmayne is popularly known for his work in film which includes the likes of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find ThemThe Theory of Everything and Les Misérables (film). His theatre credits include Red (both West End and Broadway) and Richard II (Donmar Warehouse).

    Joining Redmayne in Cabaret in the West End is Jessie Buckley who rose to fame since her appearance on BBC’s I’d Do Anything in 2008. Buckley will play the role of Sally Bowles in the production. The BAFTA-nominated actress has television credits in Wild Rose (which earned her the nomination), Chernobyl and Fargo. Her film roles include Queen Victoria in Dolittle which saw Robert Downey Jr lead a star cast and Rosalyn Wilder in Judy which starred Renée Zellweger in the title role.

    Further casting is yet to be announced.

    Cabaret 2021 West End creative team

    Cabaret will be directed by Rebecca Frecknall and feature design by Tom Scutt. The production will have choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein.

    Director Rebecca Frecknall on Cabaret

    Frecknall said: “It's such a privilege to have the opportunity to direct Cabaret, a show that has always been dear to my heart.”

    “It's thrilling to be able to approach this classic and important musical at a time when its themes and atmosphere feel so contemporary and resonant.

    “I'm in awe of my incredible creative team who have come together to create a bold new production as well as a new Kit Kat Club, a bespoke home where we can truly embrace and unlock the world of Cabaret for a new audience.”

    Tickets for Cabaret London will go on sale soon!

    West End Cabaret tickets will be available to book in due course. The production will play at London’s new venue the Kit Kat Club which will have a capacity of 550.

    Read more theatre news and features here.

    Jade Ali
    By Jade Ali

    A love for theatre stemmed from my love of literature and music, but the West End on my doorstep opened up a whole new appreciation and passion for all things stage-y

    Related news

    First Look: Newly released production images of Walden

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The first instalment in the new season RE:EMERGE by Sonia Friedman Productions Walden opened... Read more

    The Mirror and the Light to premiere at the Gielgud Theatre September 2021

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Based on the critically acclaimed novel of the same name by Hilary Mantel, this new play will premiere at London&rsqu... Read more

    First Look: Images of Arinzé Kene from Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical have been released!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The producers of the brand-new Bob Marley musical have released some exciting first look images of Arinzé Kene... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies