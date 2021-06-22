Cast announced for West End return of Matilda the Musical Jun 22, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Tim Minchin’s Matilda the Musical is set to reopen at the West End’s Cambridge Theatre on 16 September 2021. The stage adaptation of Roald Dahl’s beloved tale is coming up to its 10th anniversary this October and is being adapted into a film. The incredible musical is almost set to open its doors and has revealed its full cast ahead of its return!

Matilda the Musical announces West End return cast!

Matilda the Musical West End cast

The title role of Matilda will be performed by Imogen Cole, Alyssa D'Souza, Alex Munden and Zoe Simon. The cast of young performers who will play Bruce, Lavender, Amanda, or Matilda’s classmates are Hari Aggarwal, Thommy Bailey Vine, Kieron Bell, Tom Bonomini, Drew Edwards, Robyn Elwell, Rory Finnegan, Darcy Kelly, Ben Lee, Keanna-Skye O'Quinn, Nicholas Parris, Bella Perdoni, Chancé Quaye, Scarlett Jayne Rackham, Bren Reilly, Niamh Ritchie, Jacob Savva, Jayden Seder and Alex Stockton.

Returning to the show will be Kaspar Cahill-Ritter, Sienna Clarke, Rosie Gell-Marquez, Beth Gilmour, Louie Gray, and Gracie Hodson-Prior.

The adult cast will feature Carly Thoms who will take over the role as Miss Honey, alongside Elliot Harper as Miss Trunchbull, Sebastien Torkia as Mr Wormwood and Annette McLaughlin who will be returning to the role of Mrs Wormwood. Also in the adult cast are Liberty Buckland, Georgia Carling, Roger Dipper, Katrina Dix, Kate Kenrick, Ben Kerr, Matt Krzan, Connor Lewis, Tom Mather, Bryan Mottram, Kane Oliver Parry, Landi Oshinowo, Ryan Pidgen, James Revell, Gemma Scholes and Dawn Williams.

Matilda the Musical creative team

The musical based on the novel by Roald Dahl, has a book by Dennis Kelly and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin. The production is directed by Matthew Warchus, designed by Rob Howell, featuring choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

About Matilda the Musical

The stage adaptation opened in 2010 at Stratford-upon-Avon’s Courtyard Theatre for a limited season before transferring to the West End in October 2011. The musical has been running at London’s Cambridge Theatre since, only closing due to the pandemic, and will reopen this September – shortly before celebrating its 10th anniversary. Matilda the Musical has received widespread critical acclaim and multiple awards, including seven prestigious Olivier Awards. It has had many productions around the world and is set to be adapted into a Netflix film.

A statement from Tim Minchin

Upon the news of the returning West End cast, show creator Tim Minchin said:

“I'm SO excited that the West End will be reopening soon, and that Matilda will be back on stage in time for its 10th birthday. And that I'll be able to be in my favourite city for the first time in two years! I've so keenly missed Matilda, my London family, and live theatre in general.”

Tickets for Matilda the Musical are available now!

Be amongst the first to see this wonderful family favourite musical when it returns this Autumn and book your London Matilda the Musical tickets now!