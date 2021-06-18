Menu
    Casting announced for Pippin at Charing Cross Theatre

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    The upcoming revival of Pippin at London’s Charing Cross Theatre which is set to start performances on 30 June for a limited run this summer has revealed its cast. Steven Dexter returns for the third time to direct the musical which is booking until 14 August. Tickets for Pippin are available now for the return of the beloved musical.

    Pippin London casting has been revealed!

    Who features in the London Pippin cast?

    The musical Pippin is being revived later this month at Charing Cross Theatre. The production will have a cast of eight which is led by Ryan Anderson in the title role of Pippin. Joining him are Ian Carlyle as the Leading Player, Alex James-Hatton as Lewis, Daniel Krikler as Charles, Gabrielle Lewis-Dodson as Fastrada, Natalie McQueen as Catherine, Genevieve Nicole as Berthe and Jaydon Vijn as Theo.

    Pippin creative team

    Pippin has music and lyrics from Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, The Prince of Egypt) and a book by Roger O. Hirson. The musical was originally directed by Bob Fosse (Chicago, Sweet Charity), and this production will be directed by Steven Dexter. The production will include choreography by Ashley Nottingham, musical direction by Chris Ma and musical supervision by Michael Bradley. The Pippin London staging also includes design by David Shields, lighting by Aaron J Dootson, sound by Keegan Curran and casting by Anne Vosser.

    About Pippin

    The Tony Award-winning musical premiered on Broadway in 1972 and ran for almost five years, closing in 1977. Pippin transferred to the West End in 1973 and ran for 83 performances at Her Majesty’s Theatre. The much-loved musical has had various productions around the world and had a major Broadway revival in 2013 which ran for two years and received major critical acclaim.

    The musical is set in 1967 aka the ‘Summer of Love’ and tells the story of a young prince; Pippin. With extraordinary dreams and aspirations, we follow him on his journey to find passion, meaning and fulfilment. Featuring songs such as ‘Magic to Do’, ‘Corner of the Sky’, ‘Love Song’ and more!

    London Pippin tickets are available now!

    Don’t miss out on the return of Pippin this summer, coming to London for just a limited run!

