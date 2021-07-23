Casting announced for The Drifters Girl musical Jul 23, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Drifters Girl is set to have its world premiere later this year! Performances for the new musical at the West End’s Garrick Theatre are set to begin on 4 November 2021. The show stars the previously announced Beverley Knight as Faye Treadwell and further casting has just been revealed. If you don’t have your The Drifters Girl tickets yet, you’re going to want to secure yours whilst you can!

The Drifters Girl musical cast announced!

The Drifters Girl London cast

Joining Beverley Knight as Faye Treadwell in The Drifters Girl are Tosh Wanogho-Maud (Showboat) as Ben E King, Tarinn Callender (Come From Away) as Johnny Moore, Adam J Bernard (Dreamgirls) as George Treadwell and Matt Henry (Kinky Boots) as Clyde McPhatter.

The Drifters Girl creative team

The production will be directed by Jonathan Church, and feature set design by Anthony Ward, choreography by Karen Bruce, costume design by Fay Fullerton, with orchestrations and musical supervision by Chris Egan, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Tom Marshall and video design by Andrzej Goulding. With Tyrone Huntley as associate director and Myles Brown as associate choreographer. There is also casting by Stuart Burt and children's casting by Jo Hawes.

What is The Drifters Girl musical about?

Discover the truth about the woman who made them The Drifters, one of the world’s greatest vocal groups, and uncover their remarkable story. Led by Beverley Knight as their manager, Faye Treadwell, alongside her husband, who fought for thirty years to turn Atlantic Records' hottest vocal group into a global phenomenon. The Drifters Girl musical chronicles the trailblazing efforts of the world’s first African American, female music manager and how she refused to quit on the group she loved. Three decades, and hundreds of hit songs later, there is no doubt that Faye Treadwell was and always will be, The Drifters Girl.

What songs will be in The Drifters Girl musical?

The musical features all the hits from the worldwide sensation The Drifters, including ‘Save The Last Dance For Me’, ‘Under The Boardwalk’, ‘Kissin’ In The Back Row Of The Movies’, ‘Stand By Me’, ‘Come On Over To My Place’ and ‘Saturday Night At The Movies’.

