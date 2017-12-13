Ce Soiree La! Dec 13, 2017 | By Posted on| By Kay Johal Tucked away just off of Kingsway is the Aldwych Theatre. It is currently home to the beautifully sublime La Soiree. You know you are in for a treat when the tickets themselves are in the form of wristbands and you can hear and smell all the sounds of a very upmarket circus/cabaret. La Soiree is no stranger to the theatre world and has had residencies worldwide with tried and tested acts. I set out below my top 5, and believe me when I say it was a hard choice to make!

Mallakhamb India

This was perhaps the act I was looking forward to the most. Fresh from Mumbai these two gentlemen gave me something I have never seen before, I was initially fearful that they wouldn’t be able to pull off some of the more intricate moves but as the act went on they (as did I) became more confident in their talent, skill set and of course strength. They were quite the showmen too – as the crowd warmed up, you could tell that the spotlight really did heat the duo up.

Klodi & Leon

Sensual, exotic and evocative. I sat in wonderment thinking how can you contort your body into such positions without breaking something, the beauty of gymnastics combined with the soft rhythmic movement of the body. Breathtakingly beautiful to watch.

Michele Clark

I can only attribute Michele’s fantastically lean figure to the hula-hoop. Such were her rotations that I lost count of the number of spins she did. Another act where I was thinking how did you do that. Michele has experience in her field and it shows – bravo!

The Chilly Brothers

These boys were anything but cold – the Russian Cradle is a performance in itself. True grit and strength were shown, when these two were performing, all you could hear from the crowd was the deep intake of breath when the stunts were scarily close to the edge and the sigh of relief when all was safe. I could watch them again and again.

Amy G

Such a fun act – she seemed to be the original go-go/can-can dancer. I half expected her to climb out of a champagne flute, adorned with jewels! Amy is a showgirl with a difference, humorous and cute in her act, on skates she merrily whizzed by smiling at all and sundry tooting on her kazoo.

La Soiree is booking through the beginning of February, so get your tickets before it's too late!