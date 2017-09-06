Christian Slater returns to the West End in Revival of Mamet's Glengarry Glen Ross Sep 6, 2017 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach Hollywood star Christian Slater (Mr. Robot, Interview with the Vampire, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves) is returning to London's West End in classic Mamet drama Glengarry Glen Ross.

Slater will be joined on stage by Robert Glenister, Kris Marshall, Stanley Townsend and Don Warrington. Directed by Sam Yates, this modern classic tells a story of greed and a willingness to do anything to stay on the top. David Mamet's show has won a Pulitzer Prize as well as Olivier and Tony Awards and is a fierce satire of modern day greed.

Glengarry Glen Ross comes to London's Playhouse Theatre for a limited 14 week season from October 26th 2017 to February 3rd 2018. Tickets available from September 8th 2017.