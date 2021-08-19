Menu
    Cinderella extends West End run to May 2022!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Finally, Cinderella made it to the ball! At long last, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Cinderella starring Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role had its official opening night at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre. The musical is officially a hit but that’s not the only good news for this new show – the London run has now been extended!

    Tickets for Cinderella are now booking until 29 May 2022.
    Who created the new Cinderella musical?

    Cinderella comes from an award-winning creative team and features a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by David Zippel. There is a book by Oscar Award-winning Emerald Fennell. The production will be directed by multi-award-winning director Laurence Connor and will feature choreography by JoAnn Hunter.

    Who stars in ALW’s Cinderella?

    Starring in Cinderella is Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Stepmother, Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as Godmother, Georgina Onuorah as Alternate Cinderella/Ensemble, Sam Robinson as Dorian, Giovanni Spano as Gawain and Vinny Coyle as Arthur.

    Also starring in Cinderella are Michael AfemaréLydia BannisterMichelle BishopWilliam BozierLauren ByrneSophie CambleTobias CharlesNicole DeonJonathan David DudleyDominic Adam GriffinMichael HamwayJames Lee HarrisLeah HarrisKate Ivory JordanKelsie-Rae MarshallAndy ReesAlexandra Waite RobertsLauren StroudGeorgia Tapp and Matthieu Vinetot.

    What is the Cinderella musical about?

    Welcome to Belleville! Belleville is a fairy tale come to life but not for Cinderella who refuses to conform to the town’s ideals. She’s desperate to escape, tired of being the outsider. Her only friend is Prince Sebastian who has suddenly become the heir to the throne following the mysterious disappearance of his elder brother Prince Charming. This new role for Prince Sebastian puts a strain on his relationship with Cinderella in more ways than they could have expected… Belleville is under crisis but that’s nothing a grand (and distracting) Royal Wedding won’t fix! Will Cinderella lose all hope of her newfound blossoming romance? Or will she find answers where she always refused to look and become the very thing everyone always told her to become?

    Don’t miss out on this new twist on the fairy tale we all know and love. Andrew Lloyd’s Webber is finally open in the West End and it is a hit. Be sure to secure your Cinderella tickets if you want to see it sooner than later!

