Cinderella extends West End run to May 2022! Aug 19, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Finally, Cinderella made it to the ball! At long last, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s new musical Cinderella starring Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role had its official opening night at the West End’s Gillian Lynne Theatre. The musical is officially a hit but that’s not the only good news for this new show – the London run has now been extended! Tickets for Cinderella are now booking until 29 May 2022.

Cinderella extends its West End run to May 2022!

Who created the new Cinderella musical?

Cinderella comes from an award-winning creative team and features a score by Andrew Lloyd Webber with lyrics by David Zippel. There is a book by Oscar Award-winning Emerald Fennell. The production will be directed by multi-award-winning director Laurence Connor and will feature choreography by JoAnn Hunter.

Who stars in ALW’s Cinderella?

Starring in Cinderella is Carrie Hope Fletcher in the title role, Victoria Hamilton-Barritt as Stepmother, Ivano Turco as Prince Sebastian, Rebecca Trehearn as the Queen, Laura Baldwin and Georgina Castle as the Stepsisters and Gloria Onitiri as Godmother, Georgina Onuorah as Alternate Cinderella/Ensemble, Sam Robinson as Dorian, Giovanni Spano as Gawain and Vinny Coyle as Arthur.

Also starring in Cinderella are Michael Afemaré, Lydia Bannister, Michelle Bishop, William Bozier, Lauren Byrne, Sophie Camble, Tobias Charles, Nicole Deon, Jonathan David Dudley, Dominic Adam Griffin, Michael Hamway, James Lee Harris, Leah Harris, Kate Ivory Jordan, Kelsie-Rae Marshall, Andy Rees, Alexandra Waite Roberts, Lauren Stroud, Georgia Tapp and Matthieu Vinetot.

What is the Cinderella musical about?

Welcome to Belleville! Belleville is a fairy tale come to life but not for Cinderella who refuses to conform to the town’s ideals. She’s desperate to escape, tired of being the outsider. Her only friend is Prince Sebastian who has suddenly become the heir to the throne following the mysterious disappearance of his elder brother Prince Charming. This new role for Prince Sebastian puts a strain on his relationship with Cinderella in more ways than they could have expected… Belleville is under crisis but that’s nothing a grand (and distracting) Royal Wedding won’t fix! Will Cinderella lose all hope of her newfound blossoming romance? Or will she find answers where she always refused to look and become the very thing everyone always told her to become?

Cinderella musical tickets are now booking until May 2022!

Don’t miss out on this new twist on the fairy tale we all know and love. Andrew Lloyd’s Webber is finally open in the West End and it is a hit. Be sure to secure your Cinderella tickets if you want to see it sooner than later!