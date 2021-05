Cirque Eloize brings Saloon to the West End Sep 8, 2017 | By Posted on| By London Theatre Direct Cirque Eloize, the contemporary Canadian circus troop that has wowed audiences around the world, is returning to the West End with their new production Saloon. Saddle up your horses and get ready for an evening full of live country and folk music, wild escapades and amazing feats of strength and agility.

Saunter up to the Peacock Theatre to see Cirque Eloize present their newest spectacle. When Saloon’s darling Belle catches the eye of a stranger it sparks a chase of epic proportions. Directed by Emmanuel Guillaume with original compositions by musical director Éloi Painchaud, the eleven person cast will transport you back to the Wild West for an evening of knee slapping fun.

Tickets available now for Cirque Eloize: Saloon at Peacock Theatre running from the 4th to the 21st of October.