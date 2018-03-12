Classic Spring's Oscar Wilde Season continues to captivate Vaudeville audiences

Lady Windermere's Fan (Closes 7 April 2018)

The final curtain call for this four-act comedy at the Vaudeville Theatre is drawing near. Featuring a top-notch cast, the play follows Lady Windermere as she grows suspicious that her husband is having an affair. You won't want to miss this critically acclaimed performance starring Olivier award-winning actress Samantha Spiro, Kevin Bishop and Jennifer Saunders. Hurry and book now before these talented performers take their final bow.

The Selfish Giant (10 April 2018 to 14 April 2008)

This new folk opera is the next show in the Oscar Wilde Season lineup. The show is adapted from Wilde's classic children's story in which a giant owns a beautiful garden and is unwilling to let children play in it. The production will feature music from award-winning composer Guy Chambers and a large band of fantastic musicians will join the cast. Jump right into the Giant's magical world of music!

An Ideal Husband (20 April 2018 to 14 July 2018)

This cream of the crop when it comes to British comedies features an all-star cast that includes Jonathan Church, Edward and Freddie Fox, Frances Barber, Nathaniel Parker, Sally Bretton and Susan Hampshire. The show is already receiving a lot of buzz, so you'll want to be sure and book your tickets to this political comedy as soon as possible!

The Importance of Being Earnest (20 July 2018 to 20 October 2018)

Widely considered one of the funniest plays in English, Wilde’s much-loved masterpiece throws love, logic and language into the air to make one of theatre’s most dazzling firework displays. With the play more than a few months away, why not book your tickets now to see The Importance of Being Earnest and guarantee the best seats that the Vaudeville Theatre has to offer.

