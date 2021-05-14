Clive Rowe joins The Prince of Egypt Musical cast

Clive Rowe joins The Prince of Egpyt cast in the role of Jethro!

Clive Rowe to star as Jethro in The Prince of Egypt

The Tracy Beaker star Clive Rowe joins The Prince of Egypt Musical company in the role of Jethro. The prolific actor will appear in the hit production for a limited engagement from Thursday 1 July to Saturday 16 October 2021. Rowe is renowned for performances such as Mr Snow in Nicholas Hytner’s Carousel and his Oliver Award-winning performance as Nicely-Nicely Johnson in Richard Eyre’s revival of Guys and Dolls. Consider one of the UK’s most popular actors on stage and television. His credits on the small screen include The Story of Tracy Beaker (CBBC), The Evermoor Chronicles (Disney Channel) and So Awkward (CBBC). Clive Rowe was awarded the MBE in 2017 and is a patron of Hackney Empire where he has made countless pantomime performances.

The Prince of Egypt London cast

Clive Rowe joins the 43 strong The Prince of Egypt Musical company which is led by Luke Brady as Moses, Liam Tamne as Ramses, Christine Allado as Tzipporah, Alexia Khadime as Miriam, Joe Dixon as Seti, Debbie Kurup as Tuya, Mercedesz Csampai as Yocheved, Adam Pearce as Hotep, Tanisha Spring as Nefertari and Silas Wyatt-Barke as Aaron.

The Prince of Egypt Musical creative team

The Prince of Egypt features music and lyrics by multi-Grammy and Academy Award-winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Godspell). The musical features 10 new songs written by Stephen Schwartz, specifically for the musical, and includes 5 of his songs from the DreamWorks Animation film. The musical has a book by Philip LaZebnik (Mulan, Pocahontas) and is directed by Scott Schwartz. The Prince of Egypt Musical features choreography by Sean Cheesman, set design by Kevin Depinet, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Gareth Owen, projection designs by Jon Driscoll, illusions by Chris Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup design by Campbell Young Associates, orchestrations by August Eriksmoen, musical supervision and arrangements by Dominick Amendum, with musical direction by Dave Rose, casting by Jim Arnold CDG and children’s casting by Verity Naughton CDG.

