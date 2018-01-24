Menu
    Closing Shows: February 2018

    Posted on | By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on May 5, 2020)

    February is just around the corner, and before you start to worry about what to do for Valentine’s Day take a look at which shows you need to see before they leave us.

    Glengarry Glen Ross
    Christian Slater stars in this American Classic. A high pressure, high stakes real estate office and a group of men who will do anything to stay on top. This David Mamet play has won every major theatre award and spawned an Academy Award winning film adaptation. Glengarry Glen Ross leaves the Playhouse Theatre for good on February 3rd    , so make sure you don’t miss this high powered show!
    La Soiree
    A different show every night and it’s always jaw-dropping! La Soiree combines cabaret, burlesque and acrobatics in a show that promises to have you on the edge of your seat. This saucy show has come to the West End for the first time and you simply can’t miss it. La Soiree leaves the Aldwych Theatre February 3rd     so round up your friends and prepare for a cheeky night out on the town!
    Annie
    Annie is a classic show, great for the whole family and the orphanage is closing soon. Meera Syal is closing out the run as the little girl hating, gin loving Miss Hannigan and she is not to be missed. Bet your bottom dollar that you don’t want to miss this classic show with all of its beloved songs. Annie finishes its run at the Piccadilly Theatre February 18th     so don’t wait until it’s too late.
    Sarah Gengenbach
    By Sarah Gengenbach

    Sarah's love of theater was sparked by an enthusiastic drama teacher who wouldn't take no for an answer. These days she's much more comfortable in the audience than on the stage. She's an English teacher and enjoys reading and writing when she's not teaching or at the theater.

