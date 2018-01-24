Closing Shows: February 2018 Jan 24, 2018 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on May 5, 2020) February is just around the corner, and before you start to worry about what to do for Valentine’s Day take a look at which shows you need to see before they leave us.

Glengarry Glen Ross

Christian Slater stars in this American Classic. A high pressure, high stakes real estate office and a group of men who will do anything to stay on top. This David Mamet play has won every major theatre award and spawned an Academy Award winning film adaptation. Glengarry Glen Ross leaves the Playhouse Theatre for good on February 3rd, so make sure you don’t miss this high powered show!

Book your Glengarry Glen Ross tickets here.

La Soiree

A different show every night and it’s always jaw-dropping! La Soiree combines cabaret, burlesque and acrobatics in a show that promises to have you on the edge of your seat. This saucy show has come to the West End for the first time and you simply can’t miss it. La Soiree leaves the Aldwych Theatre February 3rd so round up your friends and prepare for a cheeky night out on the town!

Book your La Soiree tickets here.