Comedy Shows to See During the Holidays Dec 20, 2017 | By Posted on| By Molly Richardson If you’re keen to head to the theatre this Christmas, but looking for an alternative to the likes of panto and typically festive shows – then try some comedy! We’ve compiled a few suggestions of shows that are bound to have you laughing ‘till your sides hurt this season…

Mischief Movie Night

Ever dreamt of making your own movie? Well, switch on your brain cells and think up a genre, location and title – as Mischief Theatre are to bring you an improvised movie live on stage! Only at the Arts Theatre for a limited time, this is certainly something different, and bound to have hilarious results!

The Comedy About A Bank Robbery

Head to the Criterion theatre and experience a diamond, a band of crooks, and a security guard – then prepare for lots of laughter with the Mischief Theatre gang. You’d be criminal to miss it…

Showstopper! Improvised Musical

Taking over the West End once again, gather your ideas, as they’ll be turning your suggestions into a brand new musical that YOU, the audience, have created. You could see The Showstoppers multiple times, and each time will be just as genius and funny. Catch them at the Lyric for a very limited period.

The Play That Goes Wrong

A play where nothing goes right, what’s not to enjoy? Visit the Duchess Theatre for a 1920s murder mystery, well, maybe… that’s if the can make it through to their final curtain call. You’ll laugh until you cry with this award-winning farcical masterpiece from the Mischief Theatre team!

The Book of Mormon

Hello! I believe if dark comedy is your thing, you won’t regret a trip to the Prince of Wales for a tale of two young Mormon missionaries who head to Uganda to spread the Mormon word, as written by the creators of South Park. It’s not for the faint-hearted, but you’ll laugh a lot.

Young Frankenstein

If you're blue and you don’t where to go to, why don't you go where fashion sits... PUTTIN’ ON THE RITZ! Get yourself down to the Garrick and witness the classic Mel Brooks film come aliiiive on stage, and prepare for monstrous laughs and innuendo. I’ll confess, I’m in deep love with this show!

Get your best pals together, and prepare for a rip-roaringly fun evening at the theatre. Don’t forget to tweet us @theatre_direct, to let us know which show you’re looking forward to laughing at this Christmas!