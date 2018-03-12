Coming soon to the West End: The Jungle Mar 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 31, 2019) The 2017 hit show about the Calais Jungle migrant camp will be transferring from the Young Vic to the West End later this year. Experience first-hand the place where people suffered and dreamed.

The Jungle was written by Joe Murphy and Joe Robertson and is a portrayal of life at the Calais Jungle migrant camp in France. The camp has since been abandoned after the last of the refugees were evicted in 2016. The play follows the camp's creation and destruction.

Directed by Justin Martin and Stephen Daldry, The Jungle was created in affiliation with Roberston and Murphy's Good Chance Theatre, which used to be located directly in the Calais Jungle as a means for migrants to share a cross-cultural space. On why they decided to house a theatre in the Calais Camp, Murphy and Roberston proclaimed, "...theatre should be at the centre of the conversation. That's why we're thrilled to bring this play to new audiences and to the West End, in a totally transformed Playhouse Theatre, a stone's throw from Parliament."

The Playhouse Theatre will be rearranged to accommodate Miriam Buether's set and will be an interactive experience. Audience members will sit on tables and benches in the Calais camp's Afghan cafe. The dress circle will be dubbed "The Cliffs of Dover" and the stage will stretch beyond the proscenium arch and into the stalls. This in-the-round set-up will lower the theatre's capacity to 450 seats.

Most of the original actors are set to return for the West End transfer. The cast features actors from refugee backgrounds, including some who have experienced the real Calais Jungle. The full cast includes Mohammad Amiri, Girum Bekele, Ammar Haj Ahmad, Elham Ehsas, Rachel Redford, Rachid Sabitri, Mohamed Sarrar, Trevor Fox, Moein Ghobsheh, Ansu Kabia, Alex Lawther, John Pfumojena, Ben Turner and Nahel Tzegai.

Tickets sold at top price will help curtail prices for approximately 40 percent of the total tickets, thereby creating affordable tickets that will be more accessible to a broader audience. There will also be tickets offered to refugees.

The show is partnered with the Help Refugees charity, who will be fundraising directly at the venue throughout the show's run.

The Jungle will be running at the Playhouse Theatre from 5 July 2018 until 3 November 2018. Previews will start on 16 June 2018.