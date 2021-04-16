Constellations returns to the West End with four star casts! Apr 16, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The beautiful and heartbreaking romance Constellations is set to be revived this summer in the West End starring four different casts. The hit play written by Nick Payne and directed by Michael Longhurst will open at London’s Vaudeville Theatre on 18 June and run until 12 September 2021. Tickets for Constellations are set to be in high demand, as this award-winning play takes on a new twist with four star studded casts.

West End revival of Constellations to have four different star casts!

Who will star in Constellations?

Constellations is a play that explores the multiverse and the many possibilities of a relationship. There will be four different casts in the Constellations 2021 West End production and each will refract the play afresh.

Starring from 18 June – 1 August is Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah.

Sheila Atim MBE is an Olivier Award-winning actor, as well as a successful composer and writer. Atim co-wrote The Lightning Child, in which she made her professional acting debut at Shakespeare’s Globe in 2013. Her other acting theatre credits include Girl From The North Country (Old Vic/Noël Coward Theatre) for which she was nominated for the 18th WhatsOnStage Award’s Best Supporting Actress in a Play, and Emilia in Othello (Shakespeare’s Globe). Ivanno Jeremiah is known for his roles in BBC’s The Hollow Crown, Netflix’s Black Mirror and Channel 4’s Humans.

Starring from 23 June – 24 July is Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker.

Peter Capaldi is popularly known for playing the twelfth Doctor in BBC’s Doctor Who. He is also known for his roles in BBC’s The Thick of It, Paddington and Disney’s Christopher Robin. Capaldi has extensive credits in film, television and theatre. Zoë Wanamaker CBE has vast credits in television as well as film and theatre. She is popularly known for her roles in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, ITV’s Agatha Christie’s Poirot and BBC’s My Family.

Starring from 30 July – 11 September is Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey.

Omari Douglas is best known for his roles in Wise Children and Russell T Davies’ It’s A Sin. His theatre credits include Five Guys Named Moe, Jesus Christ Superstar and Hairspray. Russell Tovey is popularly known for his roles in BBC’s Being Human, BBC’s Sherlock and The History Boys (film). His theatre credits include The History Boys (National Theatre), Angels in America (National Theatre) and The Lover/The Collection (Harold Pinter Theatre).

Starring from 6 August – 12 September is Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd.

Anna Maxwell Martin is a two-time winning BAFTA Award-winner. She is popularly known for her roles in BBC’s Motherland, Amazon Prime’s Good Omens and BBC’s Line of Duty. Her extensive theatre credits include Cabaret (Lyric Theatre), Measure for Measure (Almeida Theatre), and Consent (National Theatre). Chris O’Dowd is an actor and comedian most popularly known for his lead role in Channel 4’s The IT Crowd. His popular film roles include Bridesmaids, This is 40, and Thor: The Dark World.

Constellations London creative team

Michael Longhurst returns to direct hit play Constellations. There will be lighting design by Lee Curran, sound design by David McSeveny, music by Simon Slater and movement direction by Lucy Cullingford. There is casting by Anna Cooper CDG for the Donmar Warehouse. The creative team is complete by designer Tom Scutt, resident assistant designer Laura Ann Price, assistant designer Sarah Asmail, associate director Debbie Hannan and assistant directors Sarah Aniqah Malik and Robert Awosusi.

What is Constellations about?

The play starts the same way, with a beekeeper and quantum physicist meeting at a barbecue, but the possible journeys that follow are endless. Maybe they hit it off and grab a drink, or maybe they don’t. Maybe they go home together, or perhaps not. In the multiverse, the relationship has infinite possibilities but perhaps the love of honey will make a difference.

Tickets for Constellations West End are on sale now!

Constellations is being revived in the West End this summer with four different star casts. This award-winning play will be at the Vaudeville Theatre for a strictly limited season, and tickets are expected to sell fast, so act quick and secure yours now.