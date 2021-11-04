Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy returns to London! Nov 4, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Jamie Lloyd Company has announced that the Olivier Award-winning production Cyrano de Bergerac, by Edmond Rostand and freely adapted by Martin Crimp, will be returning to London for a limited run at the Harold Pinter Theatre. James McAvoy will reprise his role in the critically acclaimed play for 5-weeks in the West End, with performances beginning on 3 February 2022. Tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac are now booking until 12 March 2022. Don’t wait to secure your seats – tickets are expected to be in high demand.

Cyrano de Bergerac starring James McAvoy returns to London!

Cyrano de Bergerac at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre

Cyrano de Bergerac wowed London in early 2020 with a highly acclaimed, sold-out run. The production was the first in Jamie Lloyd’s planned 2020 season at London’s Playhouse Theatre, which was set to include The Seagull starring Emilia Clarke and A Doll’s House* starring Jessica Chastain. It has also been announced that The Seagull will return, opening at the West End's Harold Pinter Theatre on 29 June. Cyrano de Bergerac will play a limited season in the West End before heading to Glasgow and then New York.

An announcement regarding the postponed production of A Doll's House is expected in due course.

Cyrano de Bergerac 2021 cast

James McAvoy will reprise his role as Cyrano de Bergerac. Also returning is Michele Austin as Ragueneau, Adam Best as Le Bret, Sam Black as Armand, Nari Blair-Mangat as Valvert, Vaneeka Dadhria as Beatboxer, Adrian Der Gregorian as Montfleury, Tom Edden as De Guiche, Eben Figueiredo as Christian, Carla Harrison-Hodge as Denise, Mika Onyx Johnson as Usher, Nima Taleghani as Ligniere and Brinsley Terence as Theatre Owner. Joining the cast is Jon Furlong as Annoying Person, Tazmyn-May Gebbett as Minder, Joseph Langdon as Jean-Paul, Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo as Marie-Louise and Evelyn Miller as Roxane.

Cyrano de Bergerac creative team

The production is directed by Jamie Lloyd and has design by Soutra Gilmour, lighting design by Jon Clark, sound and composition by Ben and Max Ringham, fight movement by Kate Waters, casting by Stuart Burt CDG, additional movement by Polly Bennett, with costume supervision by Anna Josephs, props supervision by Lily Molgaard, associate direction by Rupert Hands, assistant direction by Nari Blair-Mangat and associate design by Rachel Wingate.

What is Cyrano de Bergerac about?

Fierce with a pen and notorious in combat, Cyrano almost has it all - if only he could win the heart of his true love. There’s just one big problem: he has a nose as huge as his heart. Will a society engulfed by narcissism get the better of De Bergerac - or can his mastery of language set Roxane’s world alight?

London tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac are on sale now!

Tickets for Cyrano de Bergerac are likely to sell out fast so make sure to get yours early to avoid disappointment!