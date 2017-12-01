Dance Shows To See In London This Christmas Dec 1, 2017 | By Posted on| By Phlex X Panto is traditionally the Christmas show for the family. That is not to say there are not any other options out there. If, however, you are looking to shake things up, or want something a little different here are my picks for some of the best dance shows available this Christmas.

The traditional one: Nutcracker

What is Christmas without Nutcracker? It is as staple as roasties and crackers. English National Ballet breathes new life into an old favourite, with over 100 dancers and musicians bringing Tchaikovsky’s magnificent score to life. Returning to the London Coliseum following a triumphant 2016 tour, 79,000 people cannot be wrong.

The one they are all talking about: Matthew Bourne’s Cinderella

Speak of contemporary choreographers and Matthew Bourne will be mentioned. Known for his amazing choreography and gender swapping, the return of his interpretation of the classic fairy tale set in WWII London to Sadler’s stage has generated a frisson of excitement from those in the know. With Olivier Award winning costumes and sets, Bourne’s storytelling is as vibrant as ever. It’s one to catch if you can.

The contemporary/ experimental one: Project Polunin

Also returning to London Coliseum this December Project Polunin is a mixed multimedia programme, presented by ballet star Sergei Polunin. This is a programme of work, which includes a live orchestra and the world premiere of Satori, choreographed by Sergei himself. On Sunday the 10th it also includes the solo Take Me to Church, choreographed by Jade Hale Christofi, danced by Polunin, based on David LaChapelle’s viral video.

The one to see before it’s gone: An American in Paris

This opened to rave reviews and critical acclaim since spring this year after a hit few years on Broadway. It has been one of the hottest dance shows this year. With the run due to end in early January, this is one to catch in all its glory at the Dominion. Gershwin’s wonderful musical score is matched by the incredible choreography. We will be sad to see it leave.

The one about Broadway: 42nd Street

42nd Street is jam-packed with iconic songs and Broadway at its height of schmaltz. A classic story of a young country girl seeking her dream in the big city, this has a helluva lot of heart. With iconic songs, large ensemble dance pieces this is easy listening and watching.

The one for the kids: The Snowman

There are certain things which are synonymous with Christmas and strains of We are Walking in the Air is one of them. Now celebrating 20 magical years on the stage, join the characters created by Raymond Briggs and transport yourself and your family to a winter wonderland with a host of magical snowmen.