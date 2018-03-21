Menu
Basket
Remaining time: 
    Review basket and finish

    Dates announced for this year's West End Live

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    West End Live is returning to Trafalgar Square this year for a showcase of all the best musicals in London theatre right now. Just like last year, the event will last two days and is completely free.

    Dates and times for West End Live 2018 have just been officially announced. This year's event is set to begin midday on Saturday, 16 June 2018 and run until 5pm on Sunday, 17 June 2018. The show's line-up will gradually be announced through the coming months.

    Some of the top West End musical productions will perform live and audiences attending the event are encouraged to sing along to all their favourite numbers, which would otherwise be prohibited in an auditorium.

    West End Live 2017 featured performances by The Lion KingLegally Blonde, WickedEverybody's Talking About JamiePhantom of the Opera, Five Guys Named Moe, and Les Misérables.

    If you happen to find yourself in London this summer, be sure to mark your calendars for 16-17 June 2018 and enjoy some free theatre at Trafalgar Square!

    Not sure of what to do during your stay in London? Why not have a look at some of the London attractions, tours and museums we have on offer? For more info, click here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

    Related news

    The Human Voice starring Ruth Wilson to have limited West End run!

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    Two-time Olivier Award-winner Ruth Wilson reunites with director Ivo van Hove for the first time since their acc... Read more

    The Choir of Man extends West End run

    Posted on | By Jade Ali |

    The Choir of Man has celebrated three sell-out seasons at the Sydney Opera House, multiple sold-out US and Europe sho... Read more

    #TicketTuesday Come From Away

    Posted on | By Nicky Sweetland |

    Come From Away will play its 600th performance today and to celebrate, we are giving our members the chance to w... Read more

    Follow us for instant updates and special offers

    Sign up to our mailing list and be the first to hear about new West End shows and exclusive ticket discounts. We value your privacy. You can unsubscribe at any time. But we hope you won’t!

    We use cookies