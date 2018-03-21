Dates announced for this year's West End Live Mar 21, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels West End Live is returning to Trafalgar Square this year for a showcase of all the best musicals in London theatre right now. Just like last year, the event will last two days and is completely free.

Dates and times for West End Live 2018 have just been officially announced. This year's event is set to begin midday on Saturday, 16 June 2018 and run until 5pm on Sunday, 17 June 2018. The show's line-up will gradually be announced through the coming months.

Some of the top West End musical productions will perform live and audiences attending the event are encouraged to sing along to all their favourite numbers, which would otherwise be prohibited in an auditorium.

West End Live 2017 featured performances by The Lion King, Legally Blonde, Wicked, Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Phantom of the Opera, Five Guys Named Moe, and Les Misérables.

If you happen to find yourself in London this summer, be sure to mark your calendars for 16-17 June 2018 and enjoy some free theatre at Trafalgar Square!

