Dear Evan Hansen West End run has extended Jan 25, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Olivier Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen has extended its West End run! The production reopened at London’s Nöel Coward Theatre on 26 October 2021; with many cast members returning including Sam Tutty who won the 2020 Oliver Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his role as Evan Hansen. West End Dear Evan Hansen tickets are now booking through to 22 October 2022.

Dear Evan Hansen London cast

The 2022 cast of Dear Evan Hansen features Sam Tutty in the lead role of Evan Hansen, along with Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy, Marcus Harman as Evan at certain performances, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy and Iona Fraser as Alana Beck. The cast is complete by Tricia Adele-Turner, Haydn Cox, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey and James Winter, with new cast members Ellis Kirk, Samantha Mbolekwa, Hannah Qureshi and Mitchell Zhangazha.

Dear Evan Hansen creative team

Dear Evan Hansen has a book by Tony Award-winner Steven Levenson, with a score by Grammy, Tony and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. The musical is directed by four-time Tony Award-nominee Michael Greif. The musical features choreography by Danny Mefford, scenic design by David Korins, projection design by Peter Nigrini, costume design by Emily Rebholz, lighting design by Japhy Weideman, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, and hair design by David Brian Brown. Also featured is music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements by Alex Lacamoire, with Ben Cohn as the Associate Music Supervisor and vocal arrangements and additional arrangements by Justin Paul. UK Casting is by Jill Green Casting.

What songs are in Dear Evan Hansen?

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical went on to win the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Dear Evan Hansen features popular numbers such as ‘Waving Through a Window’, ‘Only Us’, ‘Good For You’, ‘For Forever’, ‘If I Could Tell Her’, ‘Anybody Have a Map?’, ‘Words Fail’, ‘Sincerely Me’, ‘Requiem’ and ‘You Will Be Found’.

Today can be a good day and here's why, there are new West End Dear Evan Hansen tickets on sale.

