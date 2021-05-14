Dear Evan Hansen will reopen in the West End this October May 14, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Dear fans of Dear Evan Hansen, 26 October 2021 will be a good day and here’s why: the hit musical will reopening at the West End’s Nöel Coward Theatre! Finally, the news we’ve been waiting for has been announced. The five-star show will reopen in London later this year after being closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic. Tickets for Dear Evan Hansen will go on sale on 18 May so be sure to set a reminder in your calendar as they’re bound to book fast!

The award-winning musical has at long last announced that it will resume performances in the West End on 26 October 2021. The hit Broadway and West End show will go back on sale on Tuesday 18 May. Keep an eye on our social channels for updates on when London Dear Evan Hansen tickets go on sale.

About Dear Evan Hansen

Dear Evan Hansen is a timely musical that premiered in 2015 and opened on Broadway in 2016 at the Music Box Theatre. The Broadway production has also been closed due to the pandemic but is due to resume performances in December 2021. The musical was nominated for nine Tony Awards, winning six, including Best Musical and Best Score. Dear Evan Hansen had its West End premiere at the Nöel Coward Theatre in October 2019, officially opening on 19 November. The West End production has won two Olivier Awards and two WhatsOnStage Awards.

Dear Evan Hansen creative team

Dear Evan Hansen is directed by Michael Greif and has music and words by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. There is choreography by Danny Mefford and design by David Korins, with projection design by Peter Nigrini. The production also has lighting design by Japhy Weideman, costume design by Emily Rebholz, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair design by David Brian Brown, with music supervision, orchestrations and additional arrangements by Alex Lacamoire.

Dear Evan Hansen West End cast

The Original London Dear Evan Hansen cast featured Sam Tutty as Evan Hansen, Lucy Anderson as Zoe Murphy, Doug Colling as Connor Murphy and Marcus Harman who played Evan Hansen at certain performances. The company was completed by Rebecca McKinnis as Heidi Hansen, Lauren Ward as Cynthia Murphy, Rupert Young as Larry Murphy, Jack Loxton as Jared Kleinman, Nicole Raquel Dennis as Alana Beck as well as Tricia Adele-Turner, David Breeds, Haydn Cox, Natalie Kassanga, Hannah Lindsey, Mark Peachey, Courtney Stapleton, Alex Thomas-Smith and James Winter.

The 2021 casting for Dear Evan Hansen is yet to be confirmed. Keep an eye on our news page for further announcements.

Dear Evan Hansen West End tickets will be booking soon!

Don’t forget to mark your diary with 18 May 2021 when London Dear Evan Hansen tickets go back on sale. The multi-award-winning musical is anticipated to sell quickly!