Death Drop full cast announced and Latrice Royale to return! Feb 23, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The fabulous killer comedy sensation Death Drop has announced its full cast! The smash-hit show is returning to London following two sold-out West End runs and a hugely successful UK tour. Following rave reviews, the drag comedy is returning for a triumphant third time for a limited run at the CriterionTheatre. Tickets for Death Drop are now booking from Friday 4 March until Sunday 24 April. Don’t miss out on the play that is set to slay in the West End this Spring and book now!

Death Drop full cast announced including the return of Latrice Royale!

Death Drop 2022 cast

Death Drop will star the previously announced Jujubee as Summer Raine, Kitty Scott-Claus as Shazza and Holly Stars as the Bottomley Sisters. They will be joined by Drag Race UK star Vinegar Strokes as Lady Von Fistenburg, George Orell as Phil Maker, Richard Energy as Rich Whiteman, Anna Phylactic as Morgan Pierce and Apple Derrieres as swing and covering the whole show.

Also joining the cast for the final two weeks of the run, is RuPaul’s Drag Race star Latrice Royale, who will be reprising her role of Summer Raine. She will take over the role from Jujubee from 13 April.

Latrice Royale returns to Death Drop

Latrice Royale said:

“I can’t wait to return to the cast of Death Drop, get on that stage and perform in the Criterion Theatre. It’s going to be so much fun; I don’t think the West End is ready to have me back!”

Death Drop synopsis

It's 1991 and a gaggle of guests have gathered on Tuck Island for a soirée like no other. The outrageous guests reveal their suspicious and sordid pasts, raising the tension at the party. One by one they sashay away, until the last possible, nerve-shredding, side-splitting moment when the surviving guests find out who-dunnit!

Tickets for Death Drop are booking now from £22!

Don’t miss the smash-hit drag comedy sensation in the West End this Spring. Secure your seats for London’s outrageous, killer play today!