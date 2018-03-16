Due to popular demand, The King and I announces an extension plus new cast members Mar 16, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019) The West End production of The King and I has just announced that it will be extending for three extra weeks at the London Palladium, now finishing on Saturday, 29 September 2018.

The decision to extend The King and I spurred from its overwhelming success and the high demand for tickets. A total of five additional matinees have been added to the London Palladium performance schedule on Thursdays (30 August 2018 and 6, 13, 20 and 27 September 2018).

Dean John-Wilson, who played the titular role in Disney's West End production of Aladdin at the Prince Edward Theatre, will be joining The King and I cast. John-Wilson became a household name in 2008 when he became a semi-finalist on Britain's Got Talent. He has since made a name for himself as a theatre actor, having traveled around the UK during the nationwide tour for Sister Act: The Musical. He also portrayed Aquino in Here Lies Love at the National Theatre and appeared in the West End production of From Here To Eternity at the Shaftesbury Theatre before landing the lead role in Aladdin.

South Korean-Dutch actress and singer Na-Young Jeon will also be joining the ensemble. Her most recent West End stage credit was the role of Fantine in Les Miserables (2013-2014), which is currently still running at the Queen's Theatre. She has also starred as Bianca in the Amsterdam production of Kiss Me Kate, Kim and Gigi in the 2011 Dutch revival of Miss Saigon, Kelsi in High School Musical and Esmeralda in the Notre Dame de Paris musical (2016 Korean Revival Tour).

The King and I takes place in 1860s Bangkok and follows the King of Siam and British schoolteacher Anna Leonowens through their tumultuous and unusual relationship when the polygamous King invites Anna to tutor his many wives and children. The musical features such classic songs as Hello Young Lovers, Getting To Know You, I Have Dreamed, Shall We Dance, and Something Wonderful, which were composed by Richard Rodgers and feature lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II.

The London theatre scene is anxiously waiting to catch a glimpse of The King and I, which is directed by Tony Award-winning director Bartlett Sher. In their review of the Broadway production, The Wall Street Journal proclaimed, "I doubt I'll ever see a better production in my lifetime."

The King and I is ready to rule the hearts of London audiences this summer and will be running at the London Palladium from 21 June 2018 to 29 September 2018. The added shows are expected to sell fast. Don't hesitate to book your tickets early and reserve the best seats available at the London Palladium when you try our interactive seating plan.

