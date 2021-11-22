Early Black Friday theatre deals Nov 22, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Black Friday is this week and we’re giving you a head start to get great deals on London theatre tickets. Treat yourself to West End tickets and get the best seats in our wonderful theatres at brilliant prices. Christmas is coming up and now you can go all out without having to splash out. Get ready to head to your favourite shows and see it in style! Check out what Black Friday deals you can get from today!

Check our Black Fridays tab for all our amazing offers!

Only Fools and Horses

Del Boy and Rodney moved out of Peckham and to the West End where they are cracking up audiences night after night at the Theatre Royal Haymarket. Britain’s most loved sitcom comes to life on the London stage and has thrilled audiences and critics alike since it opened in 2019. Now you can relive the iconic sitcom for yourself with our cushty deal! Get great prices on amazing tickets for Only Fools and Horses The Musical when you book before 1 December 2021.



Dear Evan Hansen

The multi-Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical has reopened in the West End and London theatregoers have been flocking back to the Noel Coward Theatre to witness Dear Evan Hansen live on stage once more. See this vital and profoundly contemporary musical from great seats to ensure the best experience. Get premium seats now from just £75!



Jersey Boys

The global phenomenon is back! Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons come to life live on London’s Trafalgar Theatre stage. See this award-winning show now playing in the West End and discover the story of the boys on stage and the one behind closed doors. Featuring the incredible smash-hits such as Beggin’, Sherry, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, Can’t Take My Eyes Off You and many more. Save over £50 on tickets for Jersey Boys this Black Friday!



Les Misérables

The West End’s beloved hit musical Les Misérables has been wowing audiences for over 30 years and it remains one of the top booked shows in London theatreland. This iconic musical tells a tale of justice, injustice, love, redemption and revolution, featuring some of the most recognisable songs in musical theatre history such as ‘At the End of the Day’, ‘I Dreamed a Dream’, ‘One Day More’, ‘On My Own’, ‘Empty Chairs at Empty Tables’ and ‘Bring Him Home’. Now’s the perfect time to treat yourself to top seats with our Black Friday offer.



Mary Poppins

Everyone’s favourite nanny has flown into the West End for a practically perfect in every way time! Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s multi-award-winning Mary Poppins is delighting audiences of all ages at London’s Prince Edward Theatre. Step in time for a story packed with magic, wisdom and your favourite Mary Poppins songs including 'Chim Chim Cher-ee’, ‘A Spoonful of Sugar’, ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’, and ‘Let’s Go Fly a Kite'. Treat the family to Mary Poppins now with top seats at great prices!



Phantom of the Opera

Phantom remains one of the most popular musicals in the West End after 35 years. The enduring love story captivates audiences and entices people back again and again. The world’s most successful musical is now starring Killian Donnelly as the Phantom, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé and Rhys Whitfield as Raoul. Prepare to be wooed by the Phantom of the Opera and book the best seats at great prices now!



Saturday Night Fever

The fever is back and turning up the heat in the West End! Don’t miss the chance to experience the iconic Bee Gees soundtrack be brought to life in Bill Kenwright’s amazing production! Coming to London for a limited 8-week run, you’ll want to strap on your dancing shoes and be sure to boogie on down to the Peacock Theatre in Spring 2022. Book your tickets for Saturday Night Fever now and save 10%!



The Play That Goes Wrong

Get ready to laugh yourself silly with the genius of Mischief Theatre’s The Play That Goes Wrong. If you’re looking to let loose and laugh until it hurts, then look no further than the West End’s favourite multi-award-winning comedy that has been tickling audiences at the Duchess Theatre pink since 2014. Save up to £29.25 on the best available seats now!



The Comedy of Errors

The Royal Shakespeare Company are presenting Shakespeare’s popular fairy tale farce at London’s Barbican this Winter for a limited run. The play is packed with everyday miracles, mistaken identity and double vision! Save up to £29.50 on tickets for The Comedy of Errors this Black Friday and be quick to secure your seats whilst availability lasts!