Enter our competition for a chance to win a pair of tickets to see Jersey Boys on 17 August

We are so happy that Jersey Boys is back on the London stage and to celebrate we are giving some of our followers th chance to win tickets. We have some pairs of ticketds to give away for the performance on Tuesday 17th August 2021. To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is follow us on Instagram (@londontheatredirect), liking the competion post and tagging a friend in the comments. You will then need to be available to watch the show on Tuesday 17th August 2021 at 7:30pm. Terms and conditions can be seen below. Good Luck!

About Jersey Boys at Trafalgar Theatre

These boys opened their mouths and out came a sound that the world had never heard before! On stage their harmonies were perfect and the public just couldn’t get enough, but behind closed doors, it was a different story. Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi are the Four Seasons and each season remembers the story in their own way.

This incredible musical goes behind the music and inside the story and won four Tony Awards, including best musical, a Grammy for the show album and the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Jersey Boys cast and creatives

The cast for the new Jersey Boys West End run will be led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi. The musical features music by original Four Season member Bob Gaudio, with lyrics by Bob Crewe, and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

The show is staged by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo with scene design from Klara YZieglerova, costumes from Jess Goldstein lightning by Howell Binkley sound from Steve Canyon and projections by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich with music supervision and vocal arrangements from Ron Melrose.

What songs are in the musical Jersey Boys?

This smash-hit musical features all the Four Seasons hits including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.