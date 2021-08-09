Enter our competition for a chance to win tickets to see Jersey Boys Aug 9, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicky Sweetland We are so happy that Jersey Boys is back on the London stage and to celebrate we are giving some of our followers th chance to win tickets. We have some pairs of ticketds to give away for the performabce on Wednesday 11th August 2021. To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is follow us on Twitter (@theatre_direct) and retweet the competion post. You will then need to be available to watch the show on Wednesday 11th August 2021 at 7:30pm. Terms and conditions can be seen below. Good Luck!

About Jersey Boys at Trafalgar Theatre

These boys opened their mouths and out came a sound that the world had never heard before! On stage their harmonies were perfect and the public just couldn’t get enough, but behind closed doors, it was a different story. Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi are the Four Seasons and each season remembers the story in their own way.

This incredible musical goes behind the music and inside the story and won four Tony Awards, including best musical, a Grammy for the show album and the Olivier Award for Best New Musical.

Jersey Boys cast and creatives

The cast for the new Jersey Boys West End run will be led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi. The musical features music by original Four Season member Bob Gaudio, with lyrics by Bob Crewe, and book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice.

The show is staged by the Tony Award-winning team of director Des McAnuff and choreographer Sergio Trujillo with scene design from Klara YZieglerova, costumes from Jess Goldstein lightning by Howell Binkley sound from Steve Canyon and projections by Michael Clark. The orchestrations are by Steve Orich with music supervision and vocal arrangements from Ron Melrose.

What songs are in the musical Jersey Boys?

This smash-hit musical features all the Four Seasons hits including Beggin’, Sherry, Walk Like A Man, Bye Bye Baby, December, 1963 (Oh What a Night), Big Girls Don’t Cry, My Eyes Adored You, Let’s Hang On (To What We’ve Got), Can’t Take My Eyes Off You, Working My Way Back to You, Fallen Angel, Rag Doll and Who Loves You.

Competition Terms and conditions

1. The promoter is London Theatre Direct

2. There is no entry fee and no purchase necessary to enter this competition.

4. Route to entry for the competition is via social media by retweeting and following on our Twitter account.

5. Closing date for entry will be Tuesday 10th August 2021 at midday. After this date no further entries to the competition will be permitted.

6. No responsibility can be accepted for entries not received for whatever reason.

7. The rules of the competition and the prize for each winner are as follows: Two tickets for Jersey Boys in London on Wednesday 11th August.

8. The promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the competition and these terms and conditions without notice in the event of a catastrophe, war, civil or military disturbance, act of God or any actual or anticipated breach of any applicable law or regulation or any other event outside of the promoter’s control. Any changes to the competition will be notified to entrants as soon as possible by the promoter.

9. No cash alternative to the prizes will be offered. The prizes are not transferable.

10. Winners will be chosen by an independent adjudicator or panel of judges appointed by the London Theatre Direct.

11. The winner will be notified by within 5 hours of the closing date. If the winner cannot be contacted or do not claim the prize within 12 hours of notification, we reserve the right to withdraw the prize from the winner and pick a replacement winner.

12. The promoter’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and no correspondence will be entered into.

13. By entering this competition, an entrant is indicating his/her agreement to be bound by these terms and conditions.

14. The competition and these terms and conditions will be governed by English law and any disputes will be subject to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of England.

15. The winner agrees to the use of his/her name and image in any publicity material. Any personal data relating to the winner, or any other entrants will be used solely in accordance with current UK data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party without the entrant’s prior consent.

16. The winner’s name will be available 28 days after closing date by emailing marketing@londontheatredirect.com

17. Entry into the competition will be deemed as acceptance of these terms and conditions.

18. This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Facebook, Twitter or any other Social Network. You are providing your information to London Theatre Direct and not to any other party.