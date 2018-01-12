Everybody’s Talking About Jamie extends run Jan 12, 2018 | By Posted on| By Sarah Gengenbach (Updated on May 5, 2020) Everybody’s Talking About Jamie has extended its run at the Apollo Theatre. The show has announced a new booking period from Friday, January 12th, 2018 to Saturday, October 6th, 2018.

The show has been a resounding success following its West End transfer. Not only has the show received rave reviews from critics and audience members alike, but it has certainly caught the attention of the awards circuit. The show has won UK Theatre Awards for Best Musical Production and Best Performance in a Musical (John McCrea). Everybody’s Talking about Jamie has also been nominated for four Whatsonstage Awards: Best Actor in a Musical (John McCrea), Best Actress in a Musical (Josie Walker), Best Supporting Actress in a Musical (Lucie Shorthouse), and Best New Musical.

Book Everybody's Talking About Jamie tickets now for the newly extended run!