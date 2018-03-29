Menu
    Everything you need to know about Strictly Ballroom

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    This highly-anticipated musical and dance extravaganza, which features choreography from Olivier Award-winning choreographer Drew McOnie (In The Heights), is set to premiere tonight, 29 March 2018, at London's Piccadilly Theatre. We're bringing you everything there is to know about Strictly Ballroom!

    Why should I see it?
    It's strictly fabulous with an impressive track record behind its sparkly belt. The original Australian film by Baz Luhrmann, also titled Strictly Ballroom, was a favourite amongst audiences when it hit theatres worldwide in 1992 and won countless awards and nominations. The director and choreographer of this West End production, Drew McOnie, has created an unforgettable show-stopper that you'll regret missing out on!

    What's it about?
    The sensational musical follows radical dancer, Scott Hastings, whose original dance moves prove shocking to the Australian Federation. Soon he meets Fran, an amateur dancer who seemingly can't hold a beat. The couple become an inspiration for each other, eventually going against their families and opposing the conventions of dance.

    The original film was based on the 1984 stage play, which was set up by Luhrmann and his classmates when he studied at the National Institute of Dramatic Arts in Sydney.

    Who's starring?
    Star-crossed lovers Scott and Fran, who decide to dance in their own personal style to win the Pan-Pacific Grand Prix Dancing Championship, will be portrayed by Jonny Labey (winner of ITV's Dance Dance Dance) and Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins).

    The talented pair are joined by famed British singer and songwriter William Robert Young (Cabaret), who was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Musical and will be playing Wally, an original new character that was specially crafted for this West End production! Olivier Award nominee Anna Fancolini is also set to star as the dazzling Shirley Hastings.

    Who will enjoy it?
    Strictly Ballroom is not strictly geared towards a specific audience. Whoever likes touching stories full of passion, love and the courage it takes to be original will love this production. It brings the film's beloved story to a whole new generation. In addition to its dazzling choreography and all-star cast, the show includes all the hit songs from the film's original soundtrack that will have you dancing in your seat! Such songs include "The Blue Danube" by Johann Strauss II, "Time After Time" by Cyndi Lauper, and "Perhaps, Perhaps, Perhaps" by Doris Day.

    It sounds spectacular! Where can I book?
    Tickets are on sale now and at very affordable prices. Due to the show's popular demand, tickets are already selling fast. So you'll want to be sure and book your seats now while stocks last. For the best seats at the Piccadilly Theatre, try our interactive seating plan.

    Strictly Ballroom: The Musical is booking until 21 July 2018.

    For tickets to see Strictly Ballroom, click here

