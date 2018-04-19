Menu
    Extended booking period announced for Tina Turner musical

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    Following a hugely successful opening that was well-received by fans and critics alike, TINA: The Tina Turner Musical has once again prolonged its run.

    TINA will now be extending its booking period into the new year and will run at the Aldwych Theatre until 16 February 2019. A total of 140,000 new tickets have been added and are on sale now.

    How did the lead actress's performance fare with London audiences? Well, if UK audiences don't know who Adrienne Warren is, they certainly will know now!  Whilst many critics commented on how Warren didn't sound exactly like Tina Turner, they were quick to note that the American actress was able to capture the energy and magic of the singer's powerful voice and electrifying belts, and they universally agreed that Warren brought to the table a fresh new take on Tina Turner's greatest hits.

    If you happen to be Tina Turner's biggest fan or just plain enjoy feelgood musicals packed with high energy and a whole lot of spunk, then you won't want to miss TINA! Now extended!

    Purchase your Tina Turner musical tickets here.

    Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels
    By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels

    Ephram is a jack of all trades and enjoys attending theatre, classical music concerts and the opera.

