    Extra seats released for the macabre smash-hit musical The Grinning Man

    Posted on | By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019)

    Have a look at how this critically-acclaimed production is faring with London audiences! The "simply beautiful, utterly brilliant" (Bristol 24/7) production featuring the "best British score in years" (What's On Stage) has just announced extra seats, which are readily available through 5 May 2018.

    For a further, in-depth look at the magical yet dark world of The Grinning Man, click here.

    London Theatre Direct is currently running an exclusive ticket offer for The Grinning Man. Save £17.50 when you book your tickets for a Saturday matinee show or for any show from Monday through Friday. This offer is running now until 31 March 2018. Audiences and critics have spoken, this is a fantastical show you don't want to miss! Hurry and book now while this offer still lasts.

    Buy your Grinning Man tickets here.

