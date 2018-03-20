Featured Musicals March 2018 Mar 20, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Feb 18, 2019) Easter holiday is approaching and so are the premieres of some fantastic new productions! Come see what's hot in London's West End this Spring!

Strictly Ballroom (16th March 2018 - 21 July 2018)

This spectacular musical extravaganza has just arrived at the Piccadilly Theatre stage! Based on Baz Luhrmann's famed film Strictly Ballroom, this marvelous musical is slated to become a smash hit thanks to some killer choreography by Drew McOnie mixed with stunning visuals and sequins. The production stars newcomer Jonny Labey (Winner of ITV’s Dance Dance Dance) and Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as the dazzling dance duo Scott and Fran. The show also features critically-acclaimed, international artist Will Young (Cabaret) as the leader of the band and a cast of 30 for a night of extraordinary dance moves. You'll regret missing out on this red-hot, sure-fire hit!

Ruthless! The Musical (16th March 2018 - 23 June 2018)

This cult-classic musical by Marvin Laird with lyrics by Joel Paley is coming to the Arts Theatre for a limited 14-week run! Famous for featuring Britney Spears and Natalie Portman as understudies in the 1992 Off-Broadway production, this spoof of Broadway musicals is full of lighthearted fun! The musical follows Tina Denmark, a young aspiring actress who is dying to land a role in her school play. In a murderous fashion that pre-dates 1999's dark comedy film Drop Dead Gorgeous (starring Kirsten Dunst and Denise Richards), Tina will stop at nothing to get what she wants.

Tina: The Musical (21st March 2018 - 20 October 2018)

Starring Adrienne Warren, an American, Tony Award-nominated actress as the one and only Tina Turner, this musical is set to make a splash on the West End stage this holiday season. The autobiographical production features some of the greatest hits from 11-time Grammy Award winner Tina Turner, who helped to spearhead the show. Tina: The Musical boasts direction from MAMMA MIA!'s Phyllida Lloyd and fabulous choreography by Anthony van Laast. Be sure to catch this fantastic new musical at the Aldwych Theatre before it sells out. You'll be dancing in your seat!

Miss Nightingale (21st March 2018 - 6 May 2018)

This new, show-stopping British musical with 16 original songs will be premiering at the Hippodrome Casino in London's Leicester Square for a seven-week run. The highly-anticipated musical takes place in 1940s Londing during World War II. It was written and created by Matthew Bugg and will be his first-ever musical. Bugg is a leading composer, sound designer and movement director who defied all odds at 14 years old when the doctors said he would never dance again after a shoulder injury. He proved them all wrong when he returned to dance at 17. Book your tickets now and secure your spot in the cabaret-style seating to see this "blitzy, wartime romance of gin, gents, garter belts and terrific songs!" (The Times).

Chicago (26th March 2018 - 6 October 2018)

Featuring the UK stage debut of Oscar winner Cuba Gooding Jr (Men of Honor, Pearl Harbor, Rat Race, Snow Dogs) in the role of fast-talking lawyer Billy Flynn, this is a star-studded production that you won't want to miss! Gooding Jr is set to play until 30 June 2018 alongside Josefina Gabrielle, Ruthie Hensall, Paul Rider and Sarah Soetaert. This West End revival, which will play at the Phoenix Theatre, is packed with the lust, murder and betrayal that circles around the razzle-dazzle world of showbiz.

