Featured Specials March 2018 Mar 9, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 31, 2019) Lots of special shows will be running for a limited time only this month. Have a look at these six featured specials that are guaranteed to spice up your life this March and April.

La Traviata (16th March)

The stunning courtesan Violetta gives it all up for love. Sung by the young and fabulous Irish soprano Claudia Boyle, this is an absolute must-see London opera. La Traviata will have a 10-show run at the London Coliseum. Tickets are booking now until 13 April 2018.

Nathan Carter (17th March)

Following success at his London Palladium concert on 28 May 2017, Irish singer Nathan Carter will be holding another West End concert for one night only. The special St. Patrick's Day Concert will be held at the London Palladium once again on Saturday, 17 March 2018 at 7:30 pm.

Suggs: What a King Cnut (22nd March)

Back by popular demand, the Suggs tour will be hitting the London Palladium on 22 March 2018. Suggs is best known as a vocalist for the ska band Madness.

Richard Alston (23rd March)

This special feature is a triple bill. It features Mid Century Modern with a comprehensive combination of Alston's choreographical work, Carnaval, which is set to Schumann's work for piano that was inspired by his complicated personality, and Tangent - the latest creation from Martin Lawrence. Richard Alston Sadler's Wells tickets are now on sale. The show will play on Friday, 23 March and Saturday, 24 March at 7:30 pm.

YES: 50th Anniversary (24th March)

2018 marks half a century since the formation of YES, one of the biggest prog-rock bands in history that also helped pioneer the genre. You're not going to want to miss this special commemorative concert, which plays at the London Palladium on 24 and 25 March 2018.

The Marriage of Figaro (29th March)

This famed Mozart masterpiece will return to the West End for one night in March and 5 nights in April. This opera, which is full of twists and turns, will play at the London Coliseum. Booking is ongoing until 14 April 2018. With its limited run this season, you'll want to be sure to get your tickets to this classical opera before they completely sell out.

