First Look at Myth: The Rise and Fall of Orpheus Mar 8, 2018 | By Posted on| By Nicholas Ephram Ryan Daniels (Updated on Jan 31, 2019) With a swap in castmembers and some new songs, a lot has changed before Myth's highly anticipated premiere at the Other Palace. Read all about this newly tweaked Greek musical.

Originally entitled "27" with a short run at the Cockpit Theatre in 2016, this modern take on the Ancient Greek tale of Orpheus has been reworked and will be returning to the stage as Myth: The Rise and Fall of Orpheus for a brief, 9-show run.

It explores the link between addiction and mental illness prevalent in both the music business and modern-day society and takes a look at the frightening social and cultural problem that has claimed the lives of some of the greatest musicians in rock, including Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Amy Winehouse, Kurt Cobain, and Jimi Hendrix.

The show's development recently suffered a minor setback when actress Jessamy Stoddart unfortunately had to pull out from the production. Stoddart was offered a role in a prominent television series and decided to step down from the role as Eurydice in Myth. She was replaced by Diana Vickers with just a few days' notice.

The director of the musical, Arlene Phillips, called Vickers a "life-saver" in light of the "mental week" and further commented, "Diana is a star and stepped up brilliantly, I couldn't be more thrilled."

Vickers is best known as a semi-finalist on The X-Factor 10 years ago in which she promptly became a household name. She made her feature West End debut in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice in autumn of 2009.

Myth: The Rise and Fall of Orpheus features a number of brand new songs, including the newly released "Pandora's Hope," which will be the last musical number to play in this semi-staged production.

Some of the best seating at the Other Palace is still available. Be sure to catch a glimpse of this once-in-a-lifetime performance that is sure to rock your socks off!

Myth is booking now and will run from 10 March 2018 until 17 March 2018.

Buy your Other Palace Myth tickets here.