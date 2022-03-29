First look: Bonnie & Clyde rehearsal images Mar 29, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali 10 years since it opened on Broadway, this brand-new production is coming to the West End following two sell-out concert performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The cult musical will have its West End premiere at London’s Arts Theatre, opening on 9 April for a strictly limited season. The highly anticipated production is booking until 10 July 2022. Tickets for Bonnie & Clyde are selling fast so be sure to book yours whilst availability lasts! The West End cast of Bonnie & Clyde the musical are in rehearsals now. Check out our first look at the upcoming production in our gallery below.

Bonnie & Clyde London cast

Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage star as the lead characters Bonnie and Clyde respectively. Olivier Award nominated actress Frances Mayli McCann has previously featured in Heathers The Musical, Les Miserables: The Staged Concert, Evita and Our Ladies of Perpetual Succour. Jordan Luke Gage has previously featured in & Juliet, Heathers the Musicals, Hair the musical and Bat Out of Hell. Olivier Award winner George Maguire will play the role of Buck and Natalie McQueen will play the role of Blanche Barrow.

Also starring in the West End premiere of Bonnie & Clyde will be Cleve September as Ted, Ako Mitchell as Preacher, Pippa Winslow as Cumie Barrow/Governor Miriam Ferguson/Eleanore, Gracie Lai as Emma Parker/Stella, Alistair So as Sheriff Schmid, Alexander Evans as Henry Barrow/Deputy Johnson, Ross Dawes as Captain Frank Hamer, Barney Wilkinson as Bud/Archie and swings Charlie McCullagh and Annie Guy. Further casting is yet to be announced.

Bonnie & Clyde creative team

The anticipated production of Bonnie & Clyde The Musical has music by Tony Award nominee Frank Wildhorn (Jekyll & Hyde), lyrics by Tony and Oscar Award winner Don Black (Sunset Boulevard), with a book by Emmy Award nominee Ivan Menchell. The musical will be directed and choreographed by Nick Winston, with set and costume design by Philip Whitcomb. Katy Richardson is the musical supervisor and Jen Green provides additional orchestrations. Further creative team will be announced in due course.

What is Bonnie & Clyde The Musical about?

Two small-town kids from the middle of nowhere became the biggest folk heroes in all of America. They craved adventure and each other. Their names were Bonnie and Clyde. Fearless, shameless, and alluring, Bonnie & Clyde is the electrifying story of love, adventure and crime that captured the attention of an entire nation.

Bonnie & Clyde tickets booking from £24!

Don’t miss out on tickets for Bonnie & Clyde The Musical and book now! The highly anticipated West End production will only be in London for a limited season.