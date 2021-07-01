First Look: Constellations images of Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker released Jul 1, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The award-winning play Constellations has returned to London and is now playing at the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre but this time with four casts. The production has just released production images of the second cast starring Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker. London tickets for Constellations are available now, but which couple will you see?

Constellations West End casts

The Constellations revival is in full swing in the West End with 2/4 casts having performed so far. The four different casts each take their turn to explore the limitless possibilities of a relationship in the multiverse. Constellations stars Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June – 1 August), Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June – 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July – 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd (6 August – 12 September).

About Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker

Peter Capaldi most popular role is the twelfth Doctor in BBC’s Doctor Who. Capaldi is also known for his roles in BBC’s The Thick of It, Paddington and Disney’s Christopher Robin. He has vast credits in film, television and theatre. Zoë Wanamaker CBE has extensive credits in television, film and theatre. She is well known for her roles in Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, ITV’s Agatha Christie’s Poirot and BBC’s My Family.

What is Constellations about?

A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off and go for a drink. Or maybe they don’t. They go home together, or perhaps they go their separate ways. Maybe they break each other’s hearts or maybe their love story blossoms and grows. If life exists in the multiverse then the idea of infinite possibilities would be endless. So, two lovers meeting in the multiverse sees every possible future ahead of them, but perhaps a love of honey can make all the difference.

Constellations London tickets are still available!

One play. Four casts. Infinite possibilities. Tickets for Constellations in the West End are available now!