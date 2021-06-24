First Look: Constellations production images released Jun 24, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali A revival of the award-winning play Constellations is now performing at the West End’s Vaudeville Theatre and for the first time ever; with four casts. Check out our gallery below of the first cast starring Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah. Tickets for Constellations London revival are still available, but which cast will you see?

Constellations West End casts

Nick Payne’s Constellations has returned to the West End but with an added twist! There are four different casts who take their turn to explore the infinite possibilities of a relationship in the multiverse. Constellations stars Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah (18 June – 1 August), Peter Capaldi and Zoë Wanamaker (23 June – 24 July), Omari Douglas and Russell Tovey (30 July – 11 September), and Anna Maxwell Martin and Chris O’Dowd (6 August – 12 September).*

About Cast 1: Sheila Atim and Ivanno Jeremiah

Sheila Atim is actress, singer, composer, and playwright. Her theatre credits include The Lightning Child (Shakespeare’s Globe), Shakespeare Trilogy: The Tempest, Henry VI, Julius Caeser (Donmar Warehouse) and Girl From The North Country (Old Vic and West End). Ivanno Jeremiah is a British actor best known for his role in Channel 4’s Humans. His theatre credits include Generations of the Dead (Young Vic), My Wonderful Day (Off Broadway) and Breath Boom (Royal Court)

What is Constellations about?

A quantum physicist and a beekeeper meet at a barbeque. They hit it off and go for a drink. Or maybe they don’t. They go home together, or perhaps they go their separate ways. Maybe they break each other’s hearts or maybe their love story blossoms and grows. If life exists in the multiverse then the idea of infinite possibilities would be endless. So, two lovers meeting in the multiverse sees every possible future ahead of them, but perhaps a love of honey can make all the difference.

