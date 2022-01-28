First look: Dirty Dancing West End cast in rehearsals! Jan 28, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Dirty Dancing opens in London next week for a limited West End run at London’s Dominion Theatre. ‘The Classic Story on Stage’ had a sell-out 2021 UK and Ireland tour and now heads to the London stage to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the iconic film. Dirty Dancing tickets are selling fast, so be sure to secure yours now! Check out the Dirty Dancing cast in rehearsals in our gallery below. Photography: Mark Senior.

Dirty Dancing West End cast

Dirty Dancing at the West End’s Dominion theatre will star Michael O’Reilly as Johnny Castle opposite Kira Malou as Frances “Baby” Houseman with Carlie Milner as Penny Johnson, Lynden Edwards as Jake Houseman, Lori Hayley Fox as Mrs Houseman, Lizzie Ottley as Lisa Houseman and Colin Charles as Tito Suarez.

The cast is completed by Oliver Adam-Reynolds, Samuel Bailey, Danielle Cato, Mark Faith, Marie Finlayson, Christopher Fry, Benjamin Harrold, Danielle Lockwood, Sophia McAvoy, James McHugh, Rishard-Kyro Nelson, Lee Nicholson, Charlotte Olliffe, Tom Parsons, Michael Remick, Mimi Rodrigues Alves, Miles Russell, Thomas Sutcliffe, Patricia Wilkins, Austin Wilks, James William-Pattinson, Simon Williams, Niko Wirachman and Sasha Woodward.

Dirty Dancing creative team

Dirty Dancing is written by Eleanor Bergstein and is directed by Federico Bellone. The production features choreography by Austin Wilks, lighting design by Valerio Tiberi, sound design by Armando Vertullo, costume design by Jennifer Irwin with Richard John as supervising musical director. Dirty Dancing is produced by Karl Sydow, Lionsgate and Triple A Entertainment Group.

West End Dirty Dancing 2022 production

Dirty Dancing boasts two smash-hit West End runs, four hugely successful UK tours and multiple sensational international tours and is now returning to the West End for 10 weeks only at the Dominion Theatre from 2 February to 16 April 2022! The hit musical is packed with heart-pounding music, breathtaking emotion and sensational dancing.

Get ready for the time of your life at Dirty Dancing the musical which features 35 hits songs, including ‘Hungry Eyes’, ‘Do You Love Me?’, ‘Love Man’, ‘Hey Baby’, ‘In the Still of the Night’, and the crowd favourite ‘I’ve Had The Time of My Life’.

West End Dirty Dancing tickets are available now!

Don’t be left in the corner! London tickets for Dirty Dancing are booking now. Great seats are now available from £25 - £65!