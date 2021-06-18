Menu
    First Look: Hairspray Musical rehearsal images released

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Hairspray is returning to the West End in just a few days! At long last, after being pushed back due to lockdowns, the musical is preparing to open at the London Coliseum, with its first performance on Monday 21 June. Join Michael Ball as he reprises his critically acclaimed role as Edna Turnblad in the iconic musical for a limited season this summer! Book your London Hairspray tickets now and get ready to hear the Baltimore bells!

    Ahead of the first performance, this upcoming week, the production has shared some photos of the cast in rehearsals. Check them out below.

    About Hairspray

    Hairspray first opened on Broadway in 2002 at the Neil Simon Theatre where it ran for over six years. The iconic musical opened in the West End in 2007 at the Shaftesbury Theatre starring Michael Ball as Edna Turnblad. The record-breaking production ran for two and a half years and was nominated for 11 Olivier Awards, winning four including Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Musical (Michael Ball). The upcoming 2021 production will be the first West End revival since it closed over 10 years ago.

    Hairspray West End cast

    Leading the cast is Michael Ball as Edna, Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Les Dennis as Wilbur Turnblad, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin. Joining them is Georgia Anderson as Amber Von Tussle, Kimani Arthur as Little Inez, Dermot Canavan as Wilbur/Male Authority Figure and Imogen Bailey as Shelly.

    Completing the cast is Lori Haley FoxMari McGinlayAshley SamuelsMichael VinsenPearce BarronJordan BenjaminNicholas CollierJoel CooperLuke GeorgeChristopher GopaulWinny HerbertChris HowellLily LaightHannah Grace LawsonMadeleine LawtonHolly LiburdWill LuckettMireia MamboKody MortimerRobyn RoseTinovimbanashe SibandaKibong TanjiAmy West and Natalie Woods.

    Hairspray creative team

    Hairspray has a book from Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan and will be directed by Jack O’Brien. There is music is by Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The musical features choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set design by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.

    London Hairspray tickets are still available!

    You can’t stop the beat, but you can miss out unless you secure your West End Hairspray tickets now! The hit musical is back for a strictly limited season in London this summer and you won’t want to miss it!

