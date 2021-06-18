First Look: Hairspray Musical rehearsal images released Jun 18, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Hairspray is returning to the West End in just a few days! At long last, after being pushed back due to lockdowns, the musical is preparing to open at the London Coliseum, with its first performance on Monday 21 June. Join Michael Ball as he reprises his critically acclaimed role as Edna Turnblad in the iconic musical for a limited season this summer! Book your London Hairspray tickets now and get ready to hear the Baltimore bells! Ahead of the first performance, this upcoming week, the production has shared some photos of the cast in rehearsals. Check them out below.

About Hairspray

Hairspray first opened on Broadway in 2002 at the Neil Simon Theatre where it ran for over six years. The iconic musical opened in the West End in 2007 at the Shaftesbury Theatre starring Michael Ball as Edna Turnblad. The record-breaking production ran for two and a half years and was nominated for 11 Olivier Awards, winning four including Best New Musical and Best Actor in a Musical (Michael Ball). The upcoming 2021 production will be the first West End revival since it closed over 10 years ago.

Hairspray West End cast

Leading the cast is Michael Ball as Edna, Lizzie Bea as Tracy Turnblad, Marisha Wallace as Motormouth Maybelle, Les Dennis as Wilbur Turnblad, Rita Simons as Velma Von Tussle and Jonny Amies as Link Larkin. Joining them is Georgia Anderson as Amber Von Tussle, Kimani Arthur as Little Inez, Dermot Canavan as Wilbur/Male Authority Figure and Imogen Bailey as Shelly.

Completing the cast is Lori Haley Fox, Mari McGinlay, Ashley Samuels, Michael Vinsen, Pearce Barron, Jordan Benjamin, Nicholas Collier, Joel Cooper, Luke George, Christopher Gopaul, Winny Herbert, Chris Howell, Lily Laight, Hannah Grace Lawson, Madeleine Lawton, Holly Liburd, Will Luckett, Mireia Mambo, Kody Mortimer, Robyn Rose, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Kibong Tanji, Amy West and Natalie Woods.

Hairspray creative team

Hairspray has a book from Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan and will be directed by Jack O’Brien. There is music is by Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Shaiman and Scott Wittman. The musical features choreography by Jerry Mitchell, costumes by William Ivey Long, set design by David Rockwell and casting by Jill Green.

