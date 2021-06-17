First Look: Heathers the Musical rehearsal images released Jun 17, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali (Updated on Jun 18, 2021) Heathers The Musical is returning to the West End for a limited run this summer at London’s Theatre Royal Haymarket. The full cast was recently announced, revealing that Christina Bennington, Jordan Luke Gage and Jodie Steele will lead the 2021 class of Westerberg High. Despite the disappointing announcement from the UK Government that delayed the end of restrictions, Heathers Musical will still open as scheduled with socially distanced audiences until 19 July. The musical has released rehearsal images, giving us a look at the new cast in action, and amping up the anticipation for the full production. Check out the Heathers the Musical rehearsal images below.

Heathers The Musical West End cast

Starring in the return of the West End’s Heathers The Musical is Christina Bennington (Bat Out Of Hell) as Veronica Sawyer and Jordan Luke Gage (& Juliet) as Jason “J.D.” Dean. Starring as ‘The Heathers’ is returning cast member Jodie Steele (Six) as Heather Chandler, with Bobbie Little (Jesus Christ Superstar) as Heather Duke and Frances Mayli McCann (Evita) as Heather McNamara.

Joining them are Joaquin Pedro Valdes as Ram Sweeney, Lauren Ward as Ms. Fleming/Veronica’s Mother, Madison Swan as Martha Dunnstock, Ross Harmon as Kurt Kelly, Simon Bailey as Ram’s Dad/Big Bud Dean/Coach, and Steven Serlin as Kurt’s Dad/Veronica’s Dad/Principle Gowan. Completing the cast in the ensemble are Aimee Hodnett, Christopher Parkinson, Giles Surridge, Iván Fernández Gonzáles, Rachel Rawlinson, Rumi Sutton and Teleri Hughes.

Heathers The Musical creative team

The musical comes from award-winning writing team Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy; and is directed by Andy Fickman. There is choreography is by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Dan Samson. Heathers the Musical is produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills.

About Heathers The Musical

At Westerberg High Veronica Sawyer dreams life can be beautiful and when the leaders of the school, the Heathers unexpectedly take her under their wings, her dreams of popularity are finally in reach. But when mysterious teen rebel JD turns up, he teaches her that maybe it kills to be a nobody, but being a somebody is murder.

Heathers The Musical WILL return to the West End!

The producers of Heathers The Musical confirmed that the show will still return to the West End this summer. Best availability for Heathers the Musical tickets are from late July onwards.