First Look: Images of Arinzé Kene from Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical have been released! May 17, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The producers of the brand-new Bob Marley musical have released some exciting first look images of Arinzé Kene starring as the titular character in workshop rehearsals. The electrifying new production will begin performances from 1 October 2021 at the West End’s Lyric Theatre and will have an opening night on 20 October. Get Up. Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical tickets are now booking for the world premiere this autumn.

About Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical

A celebration of the global superstar Bob Marley is coming to the West End stage in October 2021. With Marley’s extensive platinum-selling catalogue, the multi-award-winning team of Lee Hall (writer), Clint Dyer (director) and Arinzé Kene (starring as Bob Marley) capture the essence of this international legend. The team are inspired by Marley’s rebellious spirit, resolute determination, and the story of the universal icon.

What is The Bob Marley Musical about?

Bob Marley set out into the world, from the hills of rural Jamaica, with only his tremendous talent and righteous beliefs, determined to achieve worldwide acclaim for his prophetic musical message – a gospel of love and unity. A joyous company of performers come together with the finest reggae musicians to bring this triumphant tale of passion, political unrest and progress from Trenchtown to the West End.

Who is starring as Bob Marley?

Arinzé Kene will play the lead role of Bob Marley, bringing the story of this beloved legend to life live in the West End. Kene is a writer and performer, widely regarded for his most recent one-man play Misty which ran at Bush Theatre to critical acclaim and later transferred to the West End which was nominated for two Olivier Awards.

Arinzé Kene other stage credits include One Night in Miami (Donmar Warehouse), Girl From The North Country (Old Vic/West End, and Death of a Salesman (Young Vic Theatre). His TV credits include BBC’s Informer, Channel 4’s I Am…, Netflix’s Crazyhead and BBC’s The Long Song. His film credits include Netflix’s Been So Long, The Pass and How To Build a Girl.

Get Up, Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical tickets are booking now!

Tickets for The Bob Marley Musical are booking now for the production's premiere at London’s Lyric Theatre in the West End on 1 October 2021. Lively up yourself and celebrate the life of Jamaica’s global superstar.