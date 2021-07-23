First Look: Jersey Boys releases rehearsal images! Jul 23, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The smash-hit sensation Jersey Boys is almost ready to open the doors in the West End. The beloved musical returns to London next week on 28 July. Be quick to secure your London Jersey Boys tickets and don’t miss out on the must-see highly-anticipated revival!

Jersey Boys full London cast

The Jersey Boys cast will be led by Ben Joyce as Frankie Valli, Adam Bailey as Bob Gaudio, Benjamin Yates as Tommy De Vito and Karl James Wilson as Nick Massi. Joining them are Ben Irish as Bob Crewe, Mark Isherwood as Gyp de Carlo, Koko Basigara as Lorraine, Melanie Bright as Mary Delgado, Carl Douglas as Norm/Hank, Matteo Johnson as Joe Pesci, Jacob McIntosh as Barry Belson and Helen Ternent as Francine. The cast will also feature Elliot Allinson, Jack Campbell, Huon Mackley, Bonnie Page, Andy Smith as Swings.

Jersey Boys creative team

The musical will be directed by Des McAnuff with choreography from Sergio Trujillo. The production features scenic design by Klara Zieglerova, costume design by Jess Goldstein, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Steve Canyon Kennedy and projections design by Michael Clark. There are orchestrations by Steve Orich and music supervision and vocal arrangements by Ron Melrose.

What is the Jersey Boys musical about?

The global phenomenon takes us behind the scenes of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. These boys took the world by surprise when they presented an unheard sound. With perfect harmonies and stage presence, the public was enchanted, however offstage the story was a different one altogether. Frankie Valli, Bob Gaudio, Tommy DeVito and Nick Massi are the Four Seasons and each season remembers the story in their own way.

Tickets for Jersey Boys in the West End are still available!

Jersey Boys opens at London's Trafalgar Theatre in less than one week!