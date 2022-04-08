First Look: & Juliet releases production images of 2022 cast Apr 8, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The West End’s beloved & Juliet musical recently welcomed a host of new cast members including Keala Settle, Julian D'Silva and Tom Francis. The Max Martin smash-hit has just released new production images of its 2022 cast now performing at London’s Shaftesbury Theatre. Tickets for & Juliet are currently booking until 24 September 2022. Great prices are available on & Juliet tickets now. Book today to See It In Style!

& Juliet 2022 cast

Olivier Award winner Miriam-Teak Lee stars in the title role of Juliet and is joined by, new cast members, The Greatest Showman and Broadway star Keala Settle in the role of Nurse, Julian D’Silva as Lance and Tom Francis as Romeo. Also in the cast are Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Oliver Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Tim Mahendran as Francois and Alex Thomas Smith as May.

The ensemble features Ebony Clarke, Bessy Ewa, Collette Guitart, Cassandra Lee, Nathan Louis-Fernand, Zara MacIntosh, Carl Man, Christian Maynard, Rachel Moran, Owen Saward, Aaron Shales, Benjamin Terry and Suki Wong, who join Ivan De Freitas, Rhian Duncan, Alex Tranter, Sophie Usher and Rhys Wilkinson.

& Juliet creative team

& Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard and has a book by David West Read, with choreography by Jennifer Weber. The production features set design by Soutra Gilmour, costume design by Paloma Young, musical supervision, orchestration and arrangement by Bill Sherman, lighting by Howard Hudson, sound by Gareth Owen, video design by Andrzej Goulding, musical direction and additional arrangements by Dominic Fallacaro, with casting by Stuart Burt.

What is & Juliet about?

William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet is known for its tragic ending but what if Juliet instead decides to get a life? She finds her new beginning and escapes the doom and gloom of Verona with her best friends in hopes of having one less problem. They dance the night away but when the DJ plays his last song, Juliet is left with nowhere to run. Her past awaits standing in her path as she searches for her future. Can she rewrite a story that has been written in the stars?

