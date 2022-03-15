First look: The Human Voice starring Ruth Wilson rehearsal images released! Mar 15, 2022 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The Human Voice is set to open at London’s Harold Pinter Theatre for 31 performances from this Thursday, 17 March 2022. The play marks the reunion of two-time Olivier Award-winner Ruth Wilson with director Ivo van Hove for the first time since their acclaimed Hedda Gabler. Ruth returns to the West End in this exciting reimagining of Jean Cocteau’s iconic monologue. Check out the rehearsal images to get a sneak peek of what’s to come. Don’t miss out on tickets for The Human Voice and book now!

The Human Voice cast and creative team

Ruth Wilson stars in The Human Voice. The two-time Olivier Award winner is popularly known for her work in A Streetcar Named Desire as Stella, the title role in Anna Christie as well as her roles in His Dark Materials, The Affair, Luther and Mrs Wilson. Her previous stage credits include Constellations (Broadway, 2015, for which she was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Leading Actress in a Play) and Hedda Gabler (National Theatre, London).

The Human Voice is adapted and directed by Ivo van Hove who will be reuniting with Wilson for the first time since the acclaimed Hedda Gabler at the National Theatre. His other works include A View From The Bridge and Network. The production is designed by Jan Versweyveld.

What is The Human Voice about?

This explosive reimagining of Jean Cocteau's stunning monologue is more illuminating about love and loneliness than ever before. It was originally designed as a monologue from a person who has gone mad with grief. This reimagined production features Ruth Wilson in one of theatre’s most iconic roles.

