First look: The Mirror and the Light rehearsal images released! And full casting! Aug 19, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali The full casting of The Mirror and the Light has been announced by producers Playful Productions and the Royal Shakespeare Company; along with the release of images of the cast in rehearsals. The play will have its world premiere next month at the West End's Gielgud Theatre. The third and final novel by Dame Hilary Mantel was released in February 2020 and has now been adapted for the stage by Mantel along with Ben Miles. The strictly limited season will run until 28 November 2021

The Mirror and the Light full cast

Joining the cast are Melissa Allan as Princess Mary, Samuel Awoyo as Ensemble, Ian Drysdale as French Ambassador, Jo Herbert as Lady Rochford, Andrew Hodges as Ensemble, Niamh James as Ensemble, Umi Myers as Helen Sadler / Dorothea Wolsey, Liam Smith as Walter Cromwell and Nicholas Tizzard as Ensemble.

They will join the previously announced returning cast members Ben Miles as Cromwell, Nathaniel Parker as Henry VIII, Nicholas Boulton as Duke of Suffolk, Matt Pidgeon as Stephen Gardiner and Giles Taylor as Archbishop Cranmer. Also, in the cast and new to the trilogy are Rosanna Adams as Anna of Cleves, Paul Adeyefa as Christophe, Aurora Burghart as Elizabeth Seymour, Terique Jarrett as Gregory Cromwell, Jordan Kouamé as Rafe Sadler, Geoffrey Lumb as Thomas Wriothesley, Olivia Marcus as Jane Seymour, Tony Turner as Kingston, Leo Wan as Richard Riche and Nicholas Woodeson as Duke of Norfolk.

The Mirror and the Light creative team

Jeremy Herrin, who was nominated for an Olivier Award, a Tony Award and won the Evening Standard Award for the first two productions, returns to direct. The production also features scenic and costume design by Christopher Oram, who won both Olivier and Tony Awards for his work on the previous two productions, lighting design by Jessica Hung Han Yun, music by Stephen Warbeck, with sound design by Nick Powell, movement direction by EJ Boyle and casting by Helena Palmer CDG.

The Mirror and the Light synopsis

England, 1536. Anne Boleyn’s fate has been sealed by the executioner. Jane Seymour must deliver King Henry a healthy heir. And to the disgust of Henry’s nobles, Thomas Cromwell continues his ruthless ascent from the gutters of Putney to the highest rank beside his master. But Cromwell is vulnerable and his enemies are poised to strike.

The Mirror and the Light charts the rise and fall of historical figure Thomas Cromwell.