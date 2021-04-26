First Look: West End play J'Ouvert to be broadcast on BBC Apr 26, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali Yasmin Joseph's J'Ouvert will be broadcast as part of BBC Four's Light Up season ahead of its West End premiere at the Harold Pinter Theatre this June. The award-winning debut play is set to run in London from 16 June to 3 July 2021 as part of the new RE:EMERGE season from Sonia Friedman Productions. The play will be the second instalment of three in the season, the other plays include Walden and Anna X. Here we have the first look photos that have been recently released ahead of airing on the BBC tonight and prior to its West End run. Tickets for J'Ouvert London are on sale now from just £12.

What is J'Ouvert about?

J'Ouvert is set during Carnival meaning the streets of Notting Hill are alive with history, vibrant colour, feathers and sequins. Joseph's play is a timely reflection on the Black British experience and the sexual politics of Carnival. Two best friends, Jade and Nadine, are fighting for a space in a world they thought was already theirs. This is a hilarious and fearless play with friendship at the core, as the pair battle to preserve tradition in a society that frequently poses threat to women’s bodies.

J’Ouvert West End cast and creative team

Starring in J’Ouvert at the Pinter is Annice Boparai (Trojan Horse), Gabrielle Brooks (Twelfth Night), Sapphire Joy (Our Country’s Good), and DJ Zuyane Russell.

The play is directed by actor Rebekah Murrell (Nine Night) and designed by Sandra Falase in collaboration with Chloe Lamford. There is lighting design by Simisola Majekodunmi, sound design by Beth Duke, movement by Shelley Maxwell and casting by Isabella Odoffin.

West End J’Ouvert tickets are now booking!

Secure your tickets for J’Ouvert now for this vibrant and fearless play which is coming to the West End for a strictly limited run this summer!