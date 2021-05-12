Menu
    Full casting announced for London’s Magic Mike Live

    Posted on | By Jade Ali

    Channing Tatum and co-producers have announced the full London cast for Magic Mike Live which is set to reopen at the Hippodrome Casino in the heart of the West End. Full casting has been made for the newly revamped production which will include new songs and dance sequences. Tickets for Magic Mike Live are booking fast so be sure to secure your seats now!

    New cast announced for Magic Mike Live London | Credit: Trevor Leighton

    Magic Mike Live full London cast

    The London cast for Channing Tatum’s Magic Mike Live features Daniel Blessing, Courtenay Brady, Jake Brewer, Harry Carter, Ellie Clayton, Hannah Cleeve, Matt Jordan, Charlie Knight, Mark Lace, Sophie Linder-Lee, Jack Manley, David Morgan, Theo Oloyade, Ross Sands, Josie Scamell, Manny Tsakanika and Aaron Witter.

    About Magic Mike Live

    Created and co-directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live, has played to over 200,000 people in London alone and almost 750,000 worldwide. The large-scale production is a live show based on the hit Magic Mike films starring Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, Matt Bomer and Alex Pettyfer. The live dance show opened at London’s Hippodrome Casino in November 2018 and has stunned audiences again with wowing dance routines, spectacular acrobatics and one-of-a-kind acts.

    Magic Mike Live creative team

    Alison Faulk co-directs Magic Mike Live along with Channing Tatum, and associate director Luke Broadlick. The production features choreography by Alison Faulk, Teresa Espinosa and Luke Broadlick. The executive producer is Vincent Marini with general management by David Ian Productions. The production designer is Rachel O’Toole, with scenic design by Rob Bissinger and Anita LaScala (Arda Studio), costume design by Marina Toybina, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and video design by Luke Halls. Musical supervisor is Jack Rayner, with sound design by Nick KourtidesDreya Weber is aerial choreographer & aerial apparatus designer.

    Magic Mike Live is produced in London by Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin, Greg Jacobs, Peter Kiernan, Steven Soderbergh, Nick Wechsler and United Talent Agency in association with Warner Bros., Vincent Marini, The Hippodrome Casino, Bruce Robert Harris and Jack W. Batman, TSG Entertainment & Ashley DeSimone, Richard Winkler and The Creative House.

