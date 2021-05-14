Full casting announced for the 2021 West End’s Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat May 14, 2021 | By Posted on| By Jade Ali It’s approximately six weeks until Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the West End’s London Palladium for its back-by-popular-demand summer run! The beloved family musical has previously confirmed the return of Jac Yarrow and Jason Donovan as Joseph and Pharoah respectively. Also announced are Alexandra Burke and Linzi Hateley (for 11 performances) as the Narrator. Tickets for Joseph in the West End are booking up quickly so be sure to secure yours now for a colourful summer 2021!

Joining the previously announced Jac Yarrow, Jason Donovan, Alexandra Burke and Linzi Hateley are Steffan Lloyd Evans as Reuben and Bobby Windebank as Simeon. The cast is complete by Femi Akinfolarin, Jabari Braham, Gemma Buckingham, Thalia Burt, Jasmin Colangelo, Jonathan Cordin, Francessca Daniella-Baker, Alexander Day, Andre Fabien Francis, Llandyll Gove, Abigayle Honeywill, Blythe Jandoo, Danny Nattrass, Perry O'Dea, Georgina Parkinson, Emily-Ann Potter, Jon Reynolds, Rochelle Sherona, Katie Singh and Callum Train.

The young performers cast will feature Ava Bell Alexander, Mei Chui, Esme Connolly, Hattie Connolly, Alinah Dagpin, Amelie Davidson, Josselyn Escobar, Kaylenn Aires Fonseca, Noah Swer Fox, Bella Harding, Amber Hodder, Rafferty Ison, Hollie Jade, Harry Jelley, Livi Kent, Tamar Laniadi, Charlie McGonagle, Isabelle Mullally, Toby Myers, Edisari Paula Okdenerho, Amy Osborn, Millie Playle, Riley Plummer, Teddy Proberts, Austin Riley, Harrison Skinner, Ethan Sokontwe, Ellis Sutherland, Charlie Tumbridge and Lilli Watkins.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat creative team

The West End revival of Joseph, first played in 2019, is directed by Laurence Connor and has choreography by JoAnn M Hunter. There is set and costume design by Morgan Large, with lighting by Ben Cracknell and sound by Gareth Owen. Also included is hair, wig and makeup design by Richard Mawbey, musical supervision by John Rigby and casting Stuart Burt, with children’s casting by Joanne Hawes.

