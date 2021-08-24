Full casting announced for the re-opening of the fully staged production of Les Misérables Aug 24, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicky Sweetland Full casting has been announced for the re-opening of the new full production of LES MISÉRABLES at the Sondheim Theatre on 25 September 2021. Joining the acclaimed principal cast of Jon Robyns as Jean Valjean, Bradley Jaden as Javert, Gerard Carey as Thénardier, Josefina Gabrielle as Madame Thénardier and Harry Apps as Marius are Chanice Alexander-Burnett as Fantine, Jordan Shaw as Enjolras, Charlie Burn as Cosette and making her West End debut Sha Dessi as Eponine.

The company also features Kelly Agbowu, Emma Barr, Richard Carson, Cellen Chugg Jones, Rodney Earl Clarke, Danny Colligan, Matthew Dale, Matt Dempsey, Jessie Hart, Connor Jones, Jessica Joslin, Michael Kholwadia, Sarah Lark, Georgie Lovatt, Ellie Ann Lowe, Luke McCall, Leo Miles, Claire O’Leary, Kathy Peacock, Mark Pearce, Sam Peggs, Sake Wijers, Mared Williams, Phoebe Williams and Samuel Wyn-Morris.

Cameron Mackintosh said “After 18 long months of unprecedented shut down of the commercial theatre, it is thrilling to see the West End reopen with all its major productions and safely welcome back audiences who have been so supportive to our industry. The staged concert of Les Misérables has been uniquely able to keep the large scale theatrical flag flying on Shaftesbury Avenue, clocking up a record breaking 250 performance run. Many of the wonderful artists in the concert were drawn from both the acclaimed new West End and national touring productions which had opened just before the pandemic closed them down, playing to full houses. Spectacular though the staged concert (which will embark on a World Tour in 2024) is, the fully staged new production of Les Misérables has become an international sell out sensation all over again, continuing to bring audiences to their feet as the longest running musical in the world. The famous barricades of this latest West End production will be manned by a brilliant and diverse company of new and established talents, that demonstrate why our training system is the envy of the world and our theatre practitioners both on and off stage are incomparable, despite the lack of support of the commercial theatre from this government. It is hugely gratifying, as the show celebrates its 36th birthday this October at the Sondheim Theatre, that Les Misérables continues to be one of the most popular and contemporary musicals of all time. As The Telegraph put it: “The perfect musical in the perfect theatre”."

Les Miserables has touched countless hearts with its tale of justice, injustice, love, redemption and revolution.

After nearly 20 years working on the chain gang Jean Valjean is finally released on parole only to find that the yellow ticket he is required by law to display marks him as an outcast, an undesirable not to be trusted. As Valjean struggles to make his way in his new life he encounters the Bishop of Digne who gives him a chance to start again. Police Inspector Javert cannot let this man slip away, he is determined to bring Valjean to justice. As Valjean leads a new life under a new name Javert is constantly looming around the corner and in the meantime revolution is in the air of Paris.

Les Miserables has one of the most recognized soundtracks in theatre history, including classics like At the End of the Day, I Dreamed a Dream, One Day More, On My Own, Empty Chairs at Empty Tables and Bring Him Home.