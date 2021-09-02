Full casting announced for the return of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Full casting has been announced for the return of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which resumes performances at London's Palace Theatre on 14 October 2021.
Joining the previously announced Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter and Dominic Short who plays their son Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger and Phoenix Edwards as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley and James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Luke Sumner as his son Scorpius Malfoy are Lola Adaja, Samson Ajewole, David Annen, Valerie Antwi, Sue Appleby, Phil Cheadle, Craig Connolly, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Jim Fish, Thomas Gilbey, Jemma Gould, Rachel Hinds, Jordan Lang, Ronnie Lee, Katrina Lopes, Lucy Mangan, David Mara, Lucia McAnespie, Jayne McKenna, Kathryn Meisle, Gordon Millar, Ian Redford, Thomas Royal, Tom Sturgess, Joshua Talbot, Mark Theodore, Emma-May Uden, Madeleine Walker and Wreh-asha Walton complete the 43-strong company playing a variety of characters including seven children - Noah Alexander, Tom Quinn Alexander, Abby Barnes, Harley Barton, Chase Collard, Samuel Newby and Cici Smith - who will alternate two roles.
Tickets for the original two-part multi award-winning production in the West End are on sale now.