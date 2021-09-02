Full casting announced for the return of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Sep 2, 2021 | By Posted on| By Nicky Sweetland Full casting has been announced for the return of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which resumes performances at London's Palace Theatre on 14 October 2021. Joining the previously announced Jamie Ballard as Harry Potter, Susie Trayling as Ginny Potter and Dominic Short who plays their son Albus Potter, Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley, Michelle Gayle as Hermione Granger and Phoenix Edwards as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley and James Howard as Draco Malfoy and Luke Sumner as his son Scorpius Malfoy are Lola Adaja, Samson Ajewole, David Annen, Valerie Antwi, Sue Appleby, Phil Cheadle, Craig Connolly, Robert Curtis, Tim Dewberry, Jim Fish, Thomas Gilbey, Jemma Gould, Rachel Hinds, Jordan Lang, Ronnie Lee, Katrina Lopes, Lucy Mangan, David Mara, Lucia McAnespie, Jayne McKenna, Kathryn Meisle, Gordon Millar, Ian Redford, Thomas Royal, Tom Sturgess, Joshua Talbot, Mark Theodore, Emma-May Uden, Madeleine Walker and Wreh-asha Walton complete the 43-strong company playing a variety of characters including seven children - Noah Alexander, Tom Quinn Alexander, Abby Barnes, Harley Barton, Chase Collard, Samuel Newby and Cici Smith - who will alternate two roles. Tickets for the original two-part multi award-winning production in the West End are on sale now.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child tickets London on sale now!

For many hardcore Harry Potter fans, seven books and eight films were simply not enough to curb their appetite for the magical wizarding world. After the final page in The Deathly Hallows was turned, a lot of readers were left with Post Potter Depression. But muggles need not suffer any more thanks to the critically acclaimed stage play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which picks up where the last book’s epilogue left off: 19 years after the Battle of Hogwarts in the Second Wizarding War. The continuation to the beloved story, this time in the form of a stage play form, not only paints a story of the next generation of Harry Potter characters, but it also makes fans out of a whole new generation of young readers.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child plot summary

It was always difficult being Harry Potter and it isn’t much easier now that he is an overworked employee of the Ministry of Magic, a husband and father of three school-age children. While Harry grapples with a past that refuses to stay where it belongs, his youngest son Albus must struggle with the weight of a family legacy he never wanted. As past and present fuse ominously, both father and son learn the uncomfortable truth: sometimes, darkness comes from unexpected places.